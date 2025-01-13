Mahama rolls out three key manifesto promises

..Days after taking office

President John Dramani Mahama, has wasted no time in implementing his campaign pledges and manifesto promises, rolling out three major initiatives just days into his administration.

These, include his promise of a lean government by reducing the number of ministries from 30 to 23, cutting costs and promoting efficiency, and an order to the Lands Commission to immediately cease all activities related to the sale, lease, or processing of transactions involving state and public lands.

The President, also ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, to immediately initiate investigations into the deaths of eight Ghanaians during the 2020 and 2024 general elections.

The actions were part of his 2024 manifesto promises made to Ghanaians during the election campaign.

The directives were communicated by Dr Callistus Mahama, Secretary to the President in statements.

Mr Mahama, during the election, promised a leaner and more productive government machinery, prioritising impactful governance over bureaucracy by having 60 ministers, as opposed to his predecessor, Nana Akufo-Addo’s over 120 ministers.

The reduction formalised through an Executive Instrument signed on January 9, 2025, aims to enhance efficiency and cut down on administrative costs.

Notable among the Ministries scrapped is the Information Ministry. It has been merged with the Communication Ministry to become the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry, has become the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, while the Ministry of the Local Government and Rural Development, has become the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs; merged with the Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Ministry, which had been on its own since President John Agyekum Kufuor created it.

The exercise of the power conferred on the President under section 11(3) of the Civil Service Act, 1993 (P.N.D.C.L. 327), this Instrument made 9th January 2025, interestingly keeps the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, as well as the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture as separate entities, and the business side of agriculture now put under the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

The newly established ministries, include the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education, Ministry ‘of the Interior; Ministry of Defence; Ministry of Education; Ministry of Energy and Green Transition; Ministry of Roads and Highways; Ministry of Transport; Ministry of Sports and Recreation; Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice; Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs;

The rest are, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations; Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology; Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment; Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources; Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection; Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts; Ministry of Labour, Jobs and Employment; Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture and Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry.

In another communication dated January 10, 2025, aimed to safeguard state lands for the collective benefit of the citizenry and future generations, President Mahama, directed the Lands Commission, to immediately suspend all activities relating to the sale, lease, or processing of transactions involving the State and Public Lands.

The directive mandates that, all ongoing and pending transactions, must be halted without delay to facilitate a comprehensive review of the current framework governing the management of State and Public Lands.

The Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission, has been requested to submit a detailed report of all recent and ongoing transactions concerning these lands to the Office of the President within 14 days of the communication.

During the campaign, Mr Mahama, promised to set up a probe into all the sale of state lands by the Akufo-Addo government.

Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL), set up by the President ahead of his inauguration, has captured some details, revealing the extent of alleged state property pillaging under the Akufo-Addo administration.

The third move President Mahama has made, was a call on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, to immediately initiate investigations into the deaths of eight Ghanaians during the 2020 and 2024 general elections.

This is in line with his campaign promise to investigate and punish the murder of eight Ghanaians during the 2020 general elections in the Odododiodioo Constituency in Accra and the Techiman South Constituency.

In a statement issued on January 10, the President’s Executive Secretary, Calistus Mahama, stressed the importance of ensuring justice is served to uphold accountability.

“I have been instructed by H.E. John Mahama, to formally request your office to initiate immediate investigations into the tragic deaths of Ghanaian citizens during the 2020/24 general elections. These incidents, which occurred in various parts of the country, have left a lasting scar on our democratic process, and it is imperative that justice is served for the victims and their families.”

Additionally, the President requested the IGP to establish a dedicated Investigative Taskforce with the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) to focus solely on these killings.

Mr Mahama, also asked the IGP to investigate the role and actions of security personnel deployed at the affected polling stations to determine their involvement or oversight.

“To ensure the investigations are comprehensive and transparent, we respectfully propose the following: 1. Establishment of a Dedicated Investigative Taskforce: Form a special taskforce within the CID to focus solely on these cases, ensuring undivided attention and efficient handling of this matter.

“Collaboration with Witnesses and Families: Conduct thorough interviews with eyewitnesses, victims’ families, and other relevant individuals who may provide crucial information.

“Review of Electoral Security Arrangements: Investigate the role and actions of security personnel deployed at the affected polling stations to determine their involvement or oversight.

“Use of Forensic Evidence: Employ advanced forensic techniques to analyze any physical evidence from the crime scenes, including bullet casings, weaponry, and other materials.”

President John Dramani Mahama, has directed his Executive Secretary to formally write to the IGP, to request an update on the status of investigations into the deaths that occurred during the 2020 and 2024 elections.

Speaking at the National Muslim Prayer and Thanksgiving event held at the National Mosque in Kanda in Accra on Friday, January 10, President Mahama, assured the public of his administration’s commitment to justice.

He revealed that, he had instructed his secretary to formally write to the IGP, to request an update on the incidents for the necessary steps to be taken.

This will form the basis for further investigations to uncover the circumstances surrounding the deaths and to hold those responsible accountable.

“This is not the first time. In 2020, we know that eight of our citizens were killed. If these continue and justice is not served, then what it does is, it breeds impunity. And that’s why, as a party, we have said that we must investigate and find out what led to these killings so that we can take action so that they don’t happen again,” he explained.

Additionally, President Mahama, pledged to ensure fair and adequate compensation for the families of the victims.

He noted that once the new Attorney General assumes office, efforts will be made to assess the appropriate reparations to support the affected families.

“And we also will ask the Attorney General, when he takes office to determine, fair and adequate compensation for the families of those who have lost their lives,” he added.

Meanwhile, President Mahama, has voiced serious concerns over the lack of justice for individuals who lost their lives during the 2020 and 2024 general elections.

While acknowledging the peaceful conduct of the 2024 elections, President Mahama, emphasized the importance of ensuring justice for victims to deter future electoral violence.

He expressed fears that a failure to address these cases could foster a culture of impunity.

Calling for action, Mahama urged the IGP to investigate the killings from both elections and prosecute those responsible.

Speaking during a special National Muslim prayer and thanksgiving service at the National Mosque Mahama said, “Even though this election passed on peacefully, we must recognise that a few of our citizens lost their lives. My understanding is that almost five of our citizens were killed in the process of the elections. This is not the first time, in 2020 [election], we know that 8 of our citizens were killed.

“If this continues, and justice is not served, and what it does is that it breeds impunity. And that is why we as a party [National Democratic Congress], have said that we must investigate to find out what led to these killings. So that we can take action so that they don’t happen again.”

