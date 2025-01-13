Tussle emerges in NDC over local gov’t ministry

Reports, have surfaced about an ongoing struggle within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over the coveted Ministry of Local Government with several high-ranking members of the party said to be jostling for the position of a minister.

Among the names making waves, is Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, the party’s Director of Elections and IT during the just-ended election.

Another strong contender is Ahmed Ibrahim, Member of Parliament (MP) for Banda and Majority Chief Whip, who hails from the Banda District in the Bono Region.

However, Kofi Iddie Adams, the MP for Buem in the Oti Region and a former National Organizer of the NDC, is emerging as a potential compromise candidate for the ministry.

President John Dramani Mahama, has renamed the ministry to, include chieftaincy and religious affairs, signalling its expanded scope and importance in the new administration.

The Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs is viewed as a critical hub for engaging with the grassroots of the ruling party. Whichever party stalwart secures this portfolio would wield significant influence in mobilizing support and fostering loyalty among local party structures—a key factor in shaping the NDC’s future leadership and electoral strategies.

So far, Camps and alliances within the NDC, are reportedly forming in anticipation of the battle for Mahama’s successor immediately after he completes the formation of his government.

A silent, but palpable rivalry is said to be brewing between the Eastern Bloc and the emerging Bono Group.

Both factions argue that it is their turn to produce the party’s next flagbearer for the 2028 presidential election, following previous representation from the Volta, Central, and Northern regions.

At President Mahama’s swearing-in ceremony on January 7, 2025, speculation about Dr Omane Boamah’s potential appointment to other high-profile ministerial roles, including the Ministry of Health, gained traction.

In an interview with Citi FM and Channel One TV’s Akosua Otchere, Dr Omane Boamah, dismissed such rumours, stating that while his medical background and expertise in health policy make him a logical choice, he is not interested in the role.

“Because I am a medical doctor and a health policy and financing person, people think automatically I will be the Health Minister,” he said. “I’ve been with Mahama for a very long time, but I don’t think it’s on his mind like that. Even if he appoints me, I will turn it down.”

Dr Omane Boamah, emphasized that he prefers to serve in areas more aligned with his aspirations and expertise. He expressed interest in initiatives such as implementing body cameras for accountability and transparency.

While the former Minister of Communications, has ruled out the Health Ministry, some speculate that he could be appointed to other strategic portfolios, such as the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovations, or even the Ministry of Defense. These are seen as critical areas where President Mahama, would likely place trusted allies to deliver on key promises and reforms.

Dr Omane Boamah, praised President Mahama’s inclusive leadership approach, which prioritizes competence and results over assumptions based on professional backgrounds.

“John Mahama’s approach is inclusive and focused on competence. He prioritizes the ability to deliver results over assumptions based on professional background,” Dr. Omane Boamah stated, underscoring the president’s commitment to effective governance.

As President Mahama finalizes his appointments, the competition for the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs is expected to intensify.

The outcome will not only shape the administration’s efforts to deepen grassroots engagement, but could also influence the party’s leadership dynamics as it looks ahead to the 2028 elections.

The coming weeks, will reveal how President Mahama balances internal party interests, while assembling a team capable of addressing the nation’s challenges and fulfilling the promises he made to Ghanaians.