Prince Zakaria withdraws from Madina MP race

Prince Moses Zakaria, who was vying for the parliamentary seat in the Madina constituency in the Greater Accra Region as an independent candidate, has announced his decision to step down from the race for the upcoming December 7 election.

In a statement released June 7, 2024, Mr Zakaria, a journalist, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his supporters, volunteers, and contributors who have been integral to his campaign.

“Your dedication and commitment have been inspiring, and I am truly thankful for the enthusiasm and energy you have brought to this endeavour,” he said.

Mr Zakaria, who was disqualified ahead of the NDC primaries in the Madina Constituency, emphasized that his decision to withdraw was not made lightly.

The Herald , had seen a picture of Mr Zakaria with some opinion leaders of Madina, as well as national executives of the NDC, including Joshua Alabi in a handshake with Francis Xavier Sosu, the incumbent Member of Parliament for the Madina Constituency.

After assessing the current political landscape and the evolving needs of the Madina constituency, he concluded that stepping aside would be in the best interest of both his campaign and the constituents he aims to serve.

“As an ardent subscriber to the principles and values of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), I will assiduously contribute my quota to returning John Dramani Mahama to the presidency to salvage Ghana from the rot which has been perpetuated by the Akuffo-Addo/Bawumia NPP regime and also retain the Madina parliamentary seat for the NDC,” Mr Zakaria stated.

He highlighted that his withdrawal is aimed at promoting party cohesion and the greater good of the NDC, which he believes should override any individual’s interests.

In his statement, Mr Zakaria extended his appreciation to everyone who supported his journey, noting that their support has meant the world to him.

He assured his continued active engagement in community initiatives and causes that align with their shared vision for a better future.

“Together, we can make a lasting impact and contribute to the betterment of Madina in particular and Ghana as a whole,” he concluded