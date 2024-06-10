GeneralMajor 1

Yvonne Nelson leads Dumsor must stop protest

razak.bawa
3 Min Read

A huge number of protesters hoisted flags and placards as they paraded through some principal streets of the capital city.

Actress and movie producer, Yvonne Nelson, and her #DumsorMustStop campaigners, put paid to their quest to demonstrate against the prevailing erratic power supply in parts of the country.

They paraded through some principal streets of Accra, highlighting the inconvenience, health and financial implications of the ‘dumsor’ menace.

On a copy of the petition meant to be presented to President Akufo-Addo on June 8, 2024.

1. Healthcare: Our hospitals are struggling to provide adequate care, especially during critical moments such as childbirth. The lack of reliable power supply puts both mothers and newborns at risk, undermining our healthcare system and endangering lives.

More Read

Akufo-Addo, how do you sleep at night? – Yvonne Nelson laments Tema hospital dumsor

It’s not a big deal if someone aborts a baby – S3fa
‘I lost 10,000 Ghanaian followers after my break up with Yvonne Nelson’ – Iyanya cries
Yvonne Nelson is a sweet girl – Iyanya confesses

2. Businesses; Entrepreneurs and businesses, from small vendors to large enterprises, are experiencing significant operational challenges due to the inconsistent power supply. This is leading to financial losses, layoffs, and, in some cases, the closure of businesses. Our economy cannot thrive under such conditions.

3. Daily Life: The constant power outages are disrupting the daily lives of Ghanaians, affecting education, productivity, and overall well-being. It is a source of frustration and despair for many, eroding the trust and confidence that citizens have in our leadership.

Your Excellency, Mr President, and Dr. Prempeh, we urge you to prioritize this issue with the urgency it demands. We need transparent and effective solutions to ensure a stable and reliable power supply for all Ghanaians. We implore you to take the following actions:

1. Immediate Measures; Implement short-term strategies to mitigate the current power shortages and provide relief to affected areas. 2. Long-term Solutions: Develop and communicate a comprehensive plan to upgrade and expand our power infrastructure, incorporating sustainable energy sources to prevent future occurrences of Dumsor.

3. Accountability: Ensure transparency in the management of our energy resources and hold those responsible for inefficiencies accountable.

Ghana has the potential to be a beacon of progress and development in Africa, but we cannot achieve this if we are constantly hindered by power crises. We are confident that with decisive action and commitment, we can overcome this challenge and build a brighter future for our nation. Thank you for your attention to this urgent matter. We look forward to your prompt response and to seeing tangible improvements in our power supply situation.

Yours sincerely,
Yvonne Nelson
Henry Akoto Osei
Selorm Dramani Dzramado

You Might Also Like

Akufo-Addo, how do you sleep at night? – Yvonne Nelson laments Tema hospital dumsor

It’s not a big deal if someone aborts a baby – S3fa

‘I lost 10,000 Ghanaian followers after my break up with Yvonne Nelson’ – Iyanya cries

Yvonne Nelson is a sweet girl – Iyanya confesses

Share this Article
Previous Article Prince Zakaria withdraws from Madina MP race
Next Article Akufo-Addo underscores Green Ghana Day
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

NAPO begins NPP running mate duties
Major 1 Major Politics
Ghana’s Judiciary unready for illegal mining fight
General Major 1
Mahama promises beach-cleaning jobs
Major 1 Politics
Akufo-Addo underscores Green Ghana Day
General Major 1
Lost your password?