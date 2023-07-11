Entertainment

It’s not a big deal if someone aborts a baby – S3fa

The ‘E choke’ hitmaker, S3fa has shared her concern about people who see abortion as the greatest sin in life.

The female singer in an interview with Graphic Showbiz shared her thoughts on abortion and according to her, she sees nothing wrong with people who engage in such acts.

This conversation came about amidst the recent narrative by Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson who disclosed in her memoir that she had to abort a baby she had with Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie.

S3fa, who supports the action of the actress slammed Ghanaians who criticized Yvonne Nelson for aborting a baby, claiming that these people do worse things than abortion.

She said: “Do you know the number of people who have done abortions in Ghana? The people criticising Yvonne Nelson have probably done worse things than her but they are here saying all sorts of things about her as if they are innocent”.

The Afrobeat singer went ahead to say that if she is to write a book in the future, she wouldn’t mind divulging her secrets in the book and it will include the number of abortions she has had.

“If I am to write my memoir today and there is a portion where I have to include an abortion or anything personal about my life, I will not hesitate to add that part of my life story. Unless I decide not to write a book but if I do, I will go all out with it including an abortion if I did that,” she said.

S3fa is a Ghanaian female artiste who is currently signed to D-Black’s record label, Black Avenue Muzik. The singer is popularly known for her songs ‘E Choke’, ‘Shuga’ and ‘Fever’, the latter of which featured Sarkodie and DJ Tira.

