Peasant Farmers Association to hold Political Parties Accountability Forum On Agriculture

By Prince Ahenkorah

The Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana (PFAG), with support from STAR Ghana, under the Social Accountability in agricultural policy framework, in partnership with Civil Society Organisations (CSO) and other farmer organizations, is set to hold political Parties Accountability Forum on Agriculture, on Thursday November 21, 2024, at the Coconut Grove Regency Hotel, Accra.

The Acting Executive Director, Bismark Owusu Nortey, stated in a press release, inviting those working in the agricultural sector, to participate in the forum.

The Ag. Executive Director, said that the forum is to create an avenue for political parties to discuss their proposed policies and programs in their manifestos for the agricultural sector.

He affirmed, “this event has become necessary due to the critical role the agricultural sector plays in the livelihoods of Ghanaians and the economy as a whole”.

Bismark Owusu Nortey, highlighted the importance of the forum, stating that the forum will provide a platform for farmers, stakeholders and participants to share their perspectives, concerns and expectations from the winning party and also allow representatives of the political parties to give more clarity on their promises to Ghanaians especially, farmers.

The event will witness the participation of several stakeholders including farmers, Civil Society organizations, private sector, academia, among others.