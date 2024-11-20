Kufuor’s ‘doublespeak’: Endorses Akufo-Addo as best choice in 2020, then claims Bawumia will revive Ghana’s economy

By Prince Ahenkorah

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor, has been caught up in contradictions of endorsement, as he endorsed President Akufo-Addo as the best choice for Ghanaians, urging them to vote for him again, in 2020.

On the same account, the former president has expressed confidence in the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr MahamuduBawumia, to revitalize Ghana’s economy if elected in the upcoming December elections.

The two endorsement seems conflicting, since Kufuor introduced President Akufo-Addo, going into the 2020 elections, as the man who has stabilized the economy, with all key economic indicators pointing in a positive direction.

“The country has seen massive development under Akufo-Addo. All the sectors of the economy are growing because of the good policies, and so there is no need to change the government,” Mr Kufuor said in a recorded video during the 2020 campaign.

He added, “Vote for the NPP and President Akufo-Addo, because Ghana always develops when the NPP is in power. He is providing free SHS, good healthcare, good roads, and several others, so I will plead with Ghanaians to vote for Nana Addo again.”

Fast forward, the former president, has again come to tell Ghanaians to vote for the NPP Presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to revive Ghana’s economy, citing his ‘remarkable abilities.’

It was reported that Kufuor expressed strong confidence in Bawumia to revitalize Ghana’s economy if elected in the upcoming December elections.

He stressed Dr Bawumia’s impressive skills in economic management as a key factor in his endorsement.

M. Kufuor commended Dr Bawumia for his previous success in collaboration with the Bank of Ghana, which notably contributed to the stabilization of the local currency during Kufuor’s time in office.

He emphasized that such expertise would be crucial in steering Ghana’s economy toward a more prosperous future.

Speaking to a group of journalists on Sunday, November 17, the former president urged Ghanaians to give their full support to Dr Bawumia.

He stressed the importance of a decisive vote, noting the candidate’s potential to drive the nation’s economic growth and development.

Kufuor underlined his belief that Dr Bawumia is well-positioned to deliver the kind of economic transformation that Ghana needs, calling on the electorate to recognize his capabilities and back his vision for the country’s future.

“Given the current global circumstances, I firmly believe that Ghana’s economy will experience significant improvement if Bawumia is elected as President. With divine guidance, he is capable of delivering on this promise, and I encourage you to support his candidacy.”

“I have observed his remarkable abilities in economic enhancement during my tenure, as he was integral to the Bank of Ghana’s team under Governor Dr. Paul Acquah, contributing to the revival of the currency,” he stated.

Again, Kufuor has insisted that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is the best person to be elected president in this year’s general elections.

He asserted that Bawumia is a man of destiny, hence Ghanaians should vote for him.

Kufuor recalled facing criticism in the past when he first described Bawumia as a “man of destiny.”

He noted that his endorsement had been met with insults and opposition from certain quarters, but he remains steadfast in his support for the current Vice President.

Kufuor reiterated that he still believes in Bawumia’s potential and is convinced of his suitability for the presidency.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM on November 13, Kufuor highlighted Bawumia’s track record, emphasizing his deep understanding of the country’s economic landscape and his innovative approach to governance.

He credited Bawumia’s foresight as a significant asset, particularly in navigating complex economic issues and implementing forward-thinking policies.

According to Kufuor, Bawumia’s leadership would be instrumental in taking Ghana to its next stage of development.

“I was attacked for calling Bawumia ‘a Man of Destiny,’ but I know why I said that. I think he’s the best man Ghana needs at this moment in our history. Ghanaians should give Bawumia a chance,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Alan Kyerematen, has said that John Agyekum Kufuor, should have stayed away from endorsing Dr Bawumia.

He stated that the decision to endorse Bawumia, has exposed Kufuor to unnecessary public ridicule and insults.

Kyerematen said that, as a statesman, Kufuor, should have remained impartial in the upcoming December 7 elections.