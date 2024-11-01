PDS, Agyapa, Sputnik-V, National Cathedral scandals top Mahama’s list of corrupt cases to prosecute  

John Dramani Mahama, the Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has reaffirmed his commitment to tackling corruption head-on, in his next government.

Speaking at his Governance Forum in Accra yesterday, Thursday, October 31, Mahama, pledged to investigate and prosecute corrupt officials, relying on the expertise of both local and foreign investigators to achieve desired results.

He listed the PDS scandal, Agyapa Royalties scandal, COVID-19 expenditure and SPUTNIK-V scandals, looted state lands and the $58 million National Cathedral scandal, Pwalugu Dam scandal among other cases, that he will use both local and international teams of investigators to investigate, prosecute, and recover the proceeds of corruption.

He mentioned Ken Ofori-Atta’s Databank and its many dealings, concerning loans the Akufo-Addo government secured for the state, with the company also profiting as transactional advisors.

Mahama’s plan to root out corruption, includes legislation that prohibits political appointees from purchasing state assets, such as lands, ensuring transparency and accountability.

Additionally, he vows to establish a state assets registrar to efficiently handle corruption-related cases.

“I’m affirming my commitment to root out the canker of corruption. One of our tools to combat corruption, and make it a high-risk endeavour for any person, Operation Recover All the Loot, will investigate, and prosecute the persons involved in corruption, using both local and foreign expertise to achieve this objective.

“Closely linked to ORAL will be legislation to prohibit political appointees, politically exposed persons and all serving public officials from purchasing state assets. We shall address the detrimental phenomena of state capture by establishing a state asset registrar.”

It was on the team “On Resetting Ghana for Good Governance and Accountability”.

On Combating Corruption and Ensuring Transparent Governance

Mr Mahama promised, “I am determined to cure the canker of corruption in our country. Corruption is intertwined with bad governance and represents a manifestation of carefully crafted schemes by government appointees, their families, and friends to benefit their narrow, selfish needs”.

“Think about the PDS and SML scandals, Agyapa and others. Think about Databank, which belongs to the then Minister for Finance, the president’s cousin, who is profiting from our national debt. There is also the Number 12 investigative report by Anas Aremeyaw Anas, which led to the murder of Ahmed Hussein Suale after implicating the presidency”.

“Think about the Pwalugu Dam scandal. Let’s go further and consider the COVID-19 expenditure and SPUTNIK-V scandals, in which people who were voted to protect our interests decided to profit from the pandemic”.

“The list is endless. While you think about these acts of corruption—I have not even mentioned the $58 million National Cathedral scandal—let us ask ourselves, what has happened to the perpetrators? Impunity prevails when corruption goes unchecked and unpunished, and the country is consigned to hardships. This is how corruption has led to the hardships Ghanaians are suffering today.

“This is another reason why we must show the corrupt NPP government the exit on 7 December to promote scrutiny and accountability. A vote for Bawumia will be a disastrous third term for Akufo Addo and his corrupt friends and family administration. This is not a quest for witch-hunting but a genuine desire by Ghanaians to see public officers held to account for the public trust in them.

“Fighting corruption requires courage and principle. I will ensure meritorious appointments and allow the systems for transparency and accountability to work in an unfettered space. And I know my level. It is definitely not to be a clearing agent.

“My dear friends and fellow Ghanaians, the John Mahama and Naana Jane NDC government will adhere to the substantive constitutional expectation of Separation of Powers to allow for checks and balances.

“We will adequately resource independent constitutional bodies, revitalize media freedoms, and hold regular stakeholder engagements and presidential media encounters in the Flagstaff House. My administration will establish a Governance Advisory Council, and I aim to improve political governance, help curb corruption on and ensure respect for human rights in the country”.

“Membership of the Council will include representatives of civil society organisations, religious leaders, traditional leaders, academia, labour and ordinary Ghanaians.

“Every year, the Governance Advisory Council would release a report on the state of human rights, corruption, and governance to serve as a guide for the government to determine whether we are on the right track regarding issues of governance, corruption, human rights, media, and other freedoms, including torture and crime. You have heard about Opera on Recover-All-Loot. That will be one of my tools to combat corruption and make it a high-risk endeavour. Opera on Recover-All-Loot (ORAL) will investigate, prosecute, and recover the proceeds of corruption. We will use both local and foreign investigative expertise to achieve this objective”.

“Legislation to prohibit political appointees, politically exposed persons, and all serving public officials from purchasing state assets will be closely linked to the ORAL. We shall also establish a state assets registry (SAR) to address the detrimental phenomenon of state capture. As I have assured the chiefs of Ga State, I will open an enquiry into the sale of stolen government lands and the implementation of the Accra Redevelopment Policy. The investigation into the looting of government lands will not be conducted alone in Accra. We are aware of the developments in Kumasi, Ho, and Tamale and will extend the ORAL into all sixteen regions. I commit to rigorously implementing the recommendations.

“To ensure value for money and transparency in contract awards, an Independent Value for Money office will scrutinise government procurements above $5 million or as Parliament may determine. The Public Procurement Act of 2003 (Act 663 as amended) will be further amended to make single-sourced and restricted tendering an exception rather than the norm. Working with the Judiciary, special courts will be established to prosecute persons in whom the Auditor-General and Parliament have made adverse findings. We will support the Auditor-General in enforcing the surcharge powers to retrieve embezzled funds with interest. Our commitment to reviewing and enforcing the Assets Declara on regime to promote transparency and combat corruption will be pursued. I will require all members of my administration to declare their assets within 30 days of assuming office.