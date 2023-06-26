Odoi Kwao Family sets July 12 to perform customary rites at Nima

The annual customary rites performed by the Futa family of Nima and the Odoi Kwao family of Osu Anumansah of the Greater Accra region of Ghana, will come off July 12, 2023. The day holds great significance and is deeply rooted in their cultural traditions.

The annual customary rites, serve as a time for the community to come together and honor their ancestors, seek blessings for the upcoming year, and foster unity among family members.

It also serves as a reminder of their heritage and provides an opportunity for younger members of the community to learn about their ancestral traditions and values.

During these annual ceremonies, various rituals and practices are observed, including purification ceremonies, libations, prayers, and offerings to ancestral spirits. Traditional dances and music often accompany the rituals, creating a vibrant and festive atmosphere.

The Futa family of Nina and the Odoi Kwao family of Osu Anumansah take great pride in preserving and passing down these customs from one generation to the other.

These ceremonies also strengthen social ties within the community, as extended family members and neighbors come together to participate in the festivities.

It is a time of reflection, gratitude, and celebration, allowing the community to connect with their roots and reinforce their cultural identity.The annual customary rites by the people of Nina and the Odoi Kwao family serve as a testament to the rich cultural heritage and the enduring traditions that continue to shape their community.

The annual stool cleansing will be followed on July 13, 2023, with what is called, Sɛŋ Yɛlɛ Yel (Yam Festival) celebrated by sprinkling mashed Yam and boiled eggs to appease the gods for ensuring a peaceful Homowo celebration in the Ga state.

The rites climax with the Homowo celebrations on August 28, 2023. The family will perform rites at the family house and will proceed to sprinkle the traditional food called “Kpokpoi” at the ancestral lands in Nima and Mamoobi