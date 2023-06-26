Akufo-Addo’s underperformance endangers NPP MPs  

…As Police rescues Atwima Nwabiagya South MP from angry constituents

If indeed, coming events cast their shadows, then a lot of New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament (MPs) would be rejected at the forthcoming primaries as anger is seething against most of them in their various constituencies, especially in the party’s stronghold of Ashanti Region.

The angry attacks stem from neglect, abandoned projects and poor roads, which has ironically seen Teshie residents demonstrating, while Kumawu and Assin North constituencies are witnessing rehabilitation works in an effort to change minds and win back the hearts of angry residents.

The latest to taste the anger of some of his constituents, is the MP for Atwima Nwabiagya South Constituency in the Atwima Nwabiagya District of the Ashanti Region, Emmanuel Agyei Anhwere, who was nearly lynched last week Friday in the constituency after the death of one John Kwame Asumang, a 57-year-old man.

But for the timely intervention of the police, the country would have been planning another by-election after Kumawu and Assin North, which coincidentally comes off tomorrow, Tuesday, June 27 2023.

He becomes the second NPP MP to be whisked away from constituents who are angry over dilapidated roads, abandoned project sites among others after a similar attack on the Minority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, sometime, last year in his Suame Constituency.

A video that has gone viral, shows Mr Agyei Anhwere, been whisked away by the police from being attacked by an angry mob during a visit to his constituency, but insists that he was not chased away by angry constituents after the death of a resident.

Residents attributed the death to the poor state of roads and a broken bridge in the area.

John Kwame Asumang, is said to have drowned while crossing a bridge during Wednesday’s downpour.

Mr Agyei Anhwere, has clarified that he was rather hooted at by his constituents and not chased away as reported in media circles, describing such claims as misleading, despite the video evidence of the police virtually pushing him away from the angry residents.

It wasn’t clear, if he was informed of the incident ahead of his visit and had arranged for police protection.

The MP, who visited the scene on Friday, 23 June, the morning after news about the death of the 57-year-old, was met with anger by his constituents.

The residents booed him and some pelted stones and other items in his direction.

Mr Anhwere, tried to explain himself, but the angry residents, as seen in a video, would not listen and continued to molest him.

He narrated that but for the intervention of the police, the situation would have escalated.

He, however, rejected claims that he was mobbed.

“It rained in the area and someone was reported dead and there has been agitation in the community. The deceased’s brother called me to come over because they needed some gravel to fill the place so that cars could ply the roads. When I went, that thing happened, and they had to escort me and I left. That’s all. Honestly, but for the police, it would have been a different story. When they saw the crowd was increasing, they just escorted me to my car,” he recounted.

He appreciated the concerns of his angry constituents and expressed sympathies to the bereaved family.

The legislator admitted the bridge has become unmotorable.

“The story is misleading, I wasn’t chased away, I didn’t go there to commiserate with the family, even though I had planned to do that at another time. The Divisional Police Commander ACP Joe Owusu called me on my phone and informed me that there had been some agitations at the bridge as a result of the death of a motor rider, who intended crossing to go and do his business, so they won’t allow anyone to cross, so I should go over”.

He further recounted, “When I went there, policemen were there, the Commander and his officers were 10 in number, just to have a discussion as to how best we can solve the issue. When it rains, the place gets flooded, they can’t use it, the bridge is not passable, and the unfortunate happened. I wasn’t chased away, though when I went there, the residents started massing up. They hooted at me. I do appreciate their concerns, in view of the fact that it involves the loss of life. I wasn’t chased away or pelted with stones. The police escorted me to my car and I drove away”.

He admitted that there was a splash of water but denied the stone was pelted at him.

“I saw a splash of water, I saw an object fall into the water, but I cannot say it was targeted at me or not,” he further clarified.

He said all efforts to get the bridge fixed proved futile.

The poor roads in Ashanti Region, has been the concerns of many, including the Asantehene, Otumfour Osei Tutu II and the NPP MPs, some of whom have held press conferences, asking the President, Nana Akufo-Addo to do something about the situation or they will withdraw their support for his policies.