Nii Odoi Kwao family reestablished connections with residents of Nima

By Paul Mamattah

The Nii Odoi Kwao Family of Osu, has met with their Fulani family (Tenants) to perform the necessary traditonal rites leading to the renewal of a long lasting settlement agreement between their forefathers and some Fulani Herdsmen that dates back to the 19th century.

The Fulani families includes; Haruna family, Mallam Hamadu Futa family, Braimah Jimbala family, Koola Fulani family, Hulai Fulani family and Imoro Wangara family.

The annual customary rites, serve as a time for the community to come together and honor their ancestors, seek blessings for the upcoming year, and foster unity among family members.

It also serves as a reminder of their heritage and provides an opportunity for younger members of the community to learn about their ancestral traditions and values.

During the ceremony, various rituals and practices were observed, including purification ceremonies, libations pouring, prayers to their ancestors. Traditional dances and music also accompanied the rituals, creating a vibrant and festive atmosphere.

The fulani families of Nina and the Nii Odoi Kwao family of Osu Anumansah take great pride in preserving and passing down these customs from one generation to the other.

These ceremonies also strengthen social ties within the community, as extended family members and neighbors come together to participate in the festivities.

Briefing the gathering at the Nii Odoi Kwao family house at Osu in the Greater Accra region, the Head of Nii Odoi Kwao Family, Nii Odoi Kwao II, recalled that exactly 92 years ago, thus; on the July 12 1931, an agreement to give a portion of their (Nii Odoi Kwao) family land to some Fulani Herdsmen and their family as well as their cattles to settle in “Niiman” which in modern day is referred to as “Nima” was signed.

Nii Odoi Kwao II, explained that this single agreement has since become a yearly “ritual” which mandates the decendants of the Fulani Family settlers at Nima to renew their tenancy agreement with their Landlords (Nii Odoi Kwao Family of Osu).

“Every year they come to the Nii Odoi Kwao Family House at Osu to perform rites to confirm that they are our tenants and that we co-exist”, he explained.

In his remarks, the Chief of Nima, Chief Abachina IV, was overwhelmed for the continues support and the love shown to him and people of Nima by the Nii Odoi Kwao family of Osu.

He assured the people of his readiness to work with everybody and his unflinching support throughout his reign that he will use his office to promote peace and unity among the people.

Chief Abachina IV, thanked the Nii Odoi Kwao Family for their continued hospitality spanning some 92 years as well as the cordiality exhibited to the Fulanis right from the days of their forefathers to the current elders whiles asking Allah to continue to bless the forefathers of the two families who led the way by signing the agreement in 1931.

On his part, the leader of the delegation, Professor Bari, revealed that the Fulani family in Nima have contributed tremendously towards the development of Ghana and was optimistic that the relationship between the two families will continue for time immemorial.

“We are one family, one people and there’s nothing that can celebrate this relationshi”, he assured.

The rites climax with the Homowo celebrations on August 28, 2023. The family will perform rites at the family house and will proceed to sprinkle the traditional food called “Kpokpoi” at the ancestral lands in Nima and Mamoobi.