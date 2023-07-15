‘How he’s going to have his career back?’ – Memphis Depay ‘cries’ for Mendy

Dutch and former Barcelona forward Memphis Depay has joined the tall list of players felicitating with France and Manchester City defender, Benjamin Mendy, after he was cleared of all rape charges in a trial that lasted two-and-half years.

In a tweet hours after the verdict was handed down, Depay posed six questions relative to what becomes of the life and career of Mendy who he confessed speaking to once from jail via FaceTime.

“I’ve never touched on this subject because I didn’t know all the details, but I’ve spoken to him once true FaceTime while behind bars and faced him on the pitch a couple times.. I didn’t see any evil in the man,” his tweet read in part.

He stressed that it was time athletes stood up against such cases. “We can’t accept this to happen to us as athletes..”

Mendy could not hold back his tears after he was cleared of all rape charges in a retrial on July 14, 2023.

Reports by the British media indicates that the French footballer was cleared by a jury of six men and six women at Chester Crown Court after three hours of deliberation.

Mendy was cleared of the remaining two counts of rape – one in October 2018 and the other in October 2020.

He was initially cleared of 8 counts in September 2022 in his first trial. However, the jury could not reach an agreement on the other two rape counts and thus adjured for a retrial.

The 28-year-old has now been cleared of all the charges after three years since his first arrest.

Benjamin Mendy was released by Manchester Coty after his contract ended in June 2023 after he was suspended after his arrest in 2021.

Depay’s full tweet

Benjamin Mendy

All cases dismissed.

So what are we doing now?

Who is going to help this brother heal?

Who’s going to be Responsable for the damage on he’s name?

How he’s going to have he’s career back?

Many years of investment to become a professional football player…. Now what!?

I’ve never touched on this subject because I didn’t know all the details, but I’ve spoken to him once true FaceTime while behind bars and faced him on the pitch a couple times.. I didn’t see any evil in the man.

We can’t accept this to happen to us as athletes..

Who’s going to stand up for us in the time of need not when the damage is already done?

Don’t turn your head people.