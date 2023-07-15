Sports

Lionel Messi reveals what he would have done if Argentina had lost the World Cup final to France

Lionel Messi has disclosed that he would have retired from international football had Argentina lost the World Cup final to France.

After suffering a shocking defeat to Saudi Arabia in their group opener, the Copa American champions bounced back to winning ways with wins over Mexico and Poland to emerge group winners.

Lionel Scaloni’s side matched on to the grand finale after edging Australia, the Netherlands, and Croatia in the knockout stages.

La Albiceleste set up a meeting with Les Bleus in what many have described as the greatest World Cup final ever.

After taking a two-goal lead in the first half courtesy of goals from Lionel Messi from the spot and Angel Di Maria, Kylian Mbappe hit a brace in quick succession to restore parity for Didier Deschamp’s side.

Messi gave Argentina the lead again in extra time before Kylian Mbappe pecked them back again with a late penalty deep into extra time.

Argentina eventually dispatched France 4-2 in the shootouts to clinch their first World Cup title since 1986.

According to GOAL, Messi noted that he would have called time on his international career if Argentina had lost the final to France.

“I enjoyed very much every moment throughout the World Cup. I enjoyed it like I had never done before. A bit because I knew it could be my last World Cup. And to be honest, I think if we had not been World Champions I would no longer be here in the national team. Absolutely, but now, being a World Champion I can’t leave the national team. I have to enjoy all this.”

