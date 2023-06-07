Major 4Sports

Lionel Messi to join US Club Inter Miami after departing PSG

razak.bawa
3 Min Read

Argentina legend Lionel Messi will join American side Inter Miami after his exit from French champions Paris St-Germain.

The former Barcelona player is set to reject a more lucrative offer from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal.

The Miami deal includes collaboration from brands like Adidas and Apple.

Forward Messi, 35, won the award for the world’s best player seven times and is expected to win it later this year after World Cup success.

This is the first time Barcelona icon Messi has played outside Europe.

More Read

Gunmen threaten Messi, shoot up family-owned supermarket

Lionel Messi orders 35 gold iPhones for World Cup-winning Argentina team, staff
PSG defender Achraf Hakimi accused of rape as French prosecutors open investigation
2022 FIFA Awards: Real Madrid’s David Alaba racially abused after voting for Messi ahead of Benzema

He wanted to remain in Europe for another season but, after no satisfactory offers were received, he had the straight choice between Inter Miami or Al-Hilal.

He was heavily tipped to be favouring a move to Saudi Arabia, where he would have joined Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema in the league in a deal that could not be matched financially.

But Messi was ultimately tempted to Major League Soccer side Inter Miami for a variety of reasons including lifestyle, and a deal with big brands that extends beyond football.

He already owns a house in Miami, which he currently rents out.

He was keen on a return to Barcelona this summer but the Financial Fair Play limitations that will be in place for next season in La Liga made any ambitious plan to bring him back an impossibility.

Paris St-Germain won Ligue 1 in both his seasons at the club but went out in the Champions League last 16, which means his time in France was not seen as a huge success.

He netted 32 goals in 75 games for the club – and ended this season with 16 goals and 16 assists in Ligue 1.

Messi’s two-year contract comes to an end this summer and both parties agreed to go their separate ways, with the forward suspended for two weeks in May for an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia.

His legacy comes from his time at Barcelona and winning the World Cup with Argentina in December.

He left Barca in 2021, after 21 years with the club, because of the club’s financial problems.

Messi is Barcelona’s record scorer with 672 goals and won 10 La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues and seven Spanish Cups.

You Might Also Like

Gunmen threaten Messi, shoot up family-owned supermarket

Lionel Messi orders 35 gold iPhones for World Cup-winning Argentina team, staff

PSG defender Achraf Hakimi accused of rape as French prosecutors open investigation

2022 FIFA Awards: Real Madrid’s David Alaba racially abused after voting for Messi ahead of Benzema

Share this Article
Previous Article This company is Ghana’s next big multi-billion scam linked to ‘fake’ Nigerian billionaire – Report
Next Article Parliament approves Torkornoo as Chief Justice by voice vote
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

NEIP boss calls for partnership to pursue Innovation Management Programmes
Business Major 2
Charles Opoku to represent NPP in Assin North by-election
Major 1 Major Politics
Frimpong Boateng arrested by OSP over corruption
General Major 1
The ghost of changing minority leadership is still haunting the caucus– Rasheed Draman
Major 2 Major Politics
Lost your password?