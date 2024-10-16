NUGS, some UTAG members call for end to strike

By Prince Ahenkorah

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) and some members of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), who identify as the Silent Majority Group, are demanding an immediate end to the strike action currently being undertaken by UTAG.

Addressing a press conference in Accra, the President of NUGS, Kyeremeh Oppong Daniel, expressed disappointment among students in Ghana regarding the strike, emphasizing that strikes have never provided solutions to issues such as galamsey.

He suggested that the country would benefit more if UTAG proposed workable solutions to the galamsey problem, instead of opting for strikes.

He underlined that this proactive approach, would better address the challenges, rather than disrupting academic activities.

NUGS, also proposed several solutions to combat galamsey, including educating Ghanaians on best mining practices.

Additionally, the Silent Majority Group within UTAG, has issued a three-day ultimatum to the association’s national executive council, calling for an immediate end to the ongoing strike.

Members of this group, expressed that there is no justification for the strike, especially following organized labor’s decision to call off its own action in light of the government’s measures to combat galamsey.

The internal discord within UTAG, reveals frustration among some members regarding the continuation of the industrial action.

During a press conference on October 15, they stated that the strike lacks sufficient justification given the recent governmental developments.

Speaking on behalf of the Silent Majority Group, the Dean of Accounting at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, Professor Isaac Boadi, emphasized the need for UTAG’s leadership to reassess the situation and adopt a more strategic approach to ongoing negotiations with the government.

“We are requesting the following: immediate action from UTAG’s national leadership by Friday, October 18, to call off the strike. We should cease the strike immediately and form a team to monitor the implementation of the government’s roadmap to address the galamsey menace. We also urge all political players to engage in finding a resolution against illegal mining activities.”