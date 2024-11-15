NPP’s 12,000km road construction claim a hoax — Dr Ofosu Ampofo

The immediate past National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, has questioned the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government’s claim that it has constructed over 12,000 kilometres of roads across the country.

After traversing many bad roads in the North East Region during the campaign tour of NDC’s vice presidential candidate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, he questioned the government’s claim.

Addressing NDC supporters at Bunkprugu on Wednesday Dr Ofosu Ampofo was disappointed at the failure of vice president Alhaji Bawumia to develop the road network in his home region. “I came here purposely to observe what Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, vice president of the Republic of Ghana for eight years has done for the people of the North East Region and I am saying it because the NPP has touted themselves that they have constructed 12,000 kilometres of roads.

And so I was eager to come and see what percentage of those 12,000 kilometres can be found in the North East Region which is the home region of the vice president who wants to become president of the republic of Ghana.

And they say that seeing is believing; I have come, I have seen and I have realised that the vice president has abandoned his people and has not done anything in terms of road infrastructure for the people of the north eastern part of the country”, he said Comparing president Akufo-Addo’s home region, Eastern Region, to vice president Dr Bawumia’s home tegion, North East Region.

Dr Ofosu Ampofo observed that most of the roads in president Akufo-Addo’s home region are motorable, while those in the North East Region are nothing to write home about. He said Dr Bawumia has failed the people of his home region, especially when it comes to decent roads.

Dr Ofosu Ampofo, therefore urged the people to kick out the NPP in the December 7 elections by voting for the NDC’s presidential candidate, Mr. John Dramani Mahama.