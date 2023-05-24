NPP retains Kumawu Seat with landslide amid vote-buying

Ernest Yaw Anim, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Kumawu by-election, emerged victorious at yesterday’s polls with a landslide.

At the end of the contest, Mr Anim polled 15,264 votes to beat the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Kwesi Amankwah, and two independent candidates, both of whom are called Kweku Duah and had birds as their symbols.

The NDC’s Kwesi Amankwah, garnered 3,723 votes, while Kwaku Duah (1) had 2,478 votes with the other Kwaku Duah managing a measly 62 votes.

In percentage terms, the NPP polled 70.91percent of valid votes cast as against the NDC’s 17.29percent. While, Kwaku Duah, the first independent candidate polled 2478 (11.51%) the second Kwaku Duah, got 62 votes (00.29%).

The Electoral Commission (EC) organised the election, following the passing of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumawu, Philip Basoah on Mach 28.

The election was fraught with accusations of vote buying and an already signed pink sheet at a polling centre, although the EC described the document as fake.

A few hours before the declaration of official results, the Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Mustapha Gbande, accused the government of massive vote buying.

He alleged that some voters were asked to take photos of their ballots showing that they voted for the NPP candidate in exchange for an amount ranging between GH¢50 and GH¢100.

All the candidates in the race were optimistic about winning, but MrAnim won at the end of polls.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has congratulated the Member of Parliament-elect for Kumawu, Ernest Yaw Anim.

In a social media post following the official declaration of the outcome of the by-election held on Monday, May 23, 2023, Dr Bawumia charged Ernest Anim to leave an indelible mark in parliament.

“Congratulations to Ernest Yaw Anim and Kumawu for this victory.

“Anim, go and make Kumawu proud and leave an indelible mark in Parliament.

“Thank You Kumawuman!” Dr Bawumia added.