NPP Primaries: Presidential staffer, 3 others to contest Deputy Youth and Sports Minister at Asunafo North

Presidential Staffer, Nana Yaw Boadu, has filed his nomination form to challenge the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Evans Opoku Bobie, as the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Asunafo North Constituency.

Mr Opoku Bobie, who is also the Deputy Youth and Sports Minister, faces strong opposition from 3 other aspirants.

Mr Boadu submitted his forms on Monday at the party’s constituency office in Goaso while being cheered on by his supporters.

In an interview, he indicated that another time has come for the delegates to vote the sitting MP out because his popularity has taken a nose dive due to the lack of development.

He said the signs are clear that the NPP could lose the seat if they fail to effect change in their choice of a parliamentary candidate.

“In the 2016 elections, both Nana Akufo-Addo and Opoku Bobie won with 7,000 votes each. Nana Akufo-Addo had over 36,000 votes in the 2020 elections, while Bobie had over 34,000 votes. But the National Democratic Congress’ first-time candidate closed the gap from 7,000 to 3,000 votes. What shows that if we vote for Bobie again, we will not lose the seat?”, Mr. Boadu, who hails from Mim, asked.

He said the NPP at Asunafo North needs change, as has been the case in 2016 when Mr. Bobie came in to increase their votes but lost the votes again in 2020.

“What is left is for all delegates to change the party’s candidate and introduce a new face in the person of Nana Yaw Boadu”, he said, adding that he is the best to lead the party.

The Presidential staffer, Nana Yaw Boadu, who is contesting the primaries for the first time, cautioned the executives of the party to ensure fairness in the processes for an equal playing field for all aspirants before, during and after the elections.

According to some of the followers of Mr Boadu, his contribution to the growth of the party and development of the constituency is appreciated, hence their willingness to work towards his victory.

They mentioned logistical support, the construction of party offices for 5 electoral areas, community services, and employment opportunities for the youth as some projects initiated by Mr. Boadu.

The other three aspirants who also filed their nomination to challenge the incumbent MP for Asunafo North are Farouk Nkrumah, Jones Afriyie-Anto, and Alfred Asiedu.