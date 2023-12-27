We’ll suppress corruption in all forms – Judiciary, OSP affirm

The Judicial Service of Ghana and the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) have affirmed their resolve to suppress and repress corruption and corruption-related activities in all forms across the country.

In a joint statement issued on Wednesday, December 27, they said they would do so “through collaborative enforcement of the law and continuous engagement, while upholding the rule of law and the provision of fair hearing to all stakeholders in the criminal justice system.”

They stressed their concern about the seriousness of problems and threats posed by corruption and corruption-related activities to the country’s development and democracy.

They also underscored the important roles of the Judiciary and the OSP in combating corruption and corruption-related activities.