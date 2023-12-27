Damongo: Abu Jinapor Goes unopposed for second time

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Damongo Constituency and Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel Abu Jinapor has submitted his nomination forms to contest the 2024 general election, going unopposed for the second time as the Parliamentary Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Damongo Constituency.

At the close of nominations on Monday, 25th January 2023, Mr Jinapor, the incumbent MP, was the only person who had filed his nomination at the Constituency.

The Damongo Constituency is one of the three Constituencies in the Savannah Region currently occupied by the NPP which traditionally had been held by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) since the beginning of the fourth republic in 1993.

In the 2020 general election, Abu Jinapor contested for the first time against the incumbent MP Adam Mutawakilu who had been the MP since 2013.

In a turn of events that shocked many pundits, Abu Jinapor won the seat for the first time for the NPP, with over fifty-four per cent (54%) of the valid votes cast.

Following his election, President Akufo-Addo appointed him as the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, a position he has held to date.

On Wednesday, 20th December 2023, the NPP opened nominations for Constituencies with sitting MPs across the country.

In most of the constituencies, aspirants have filed nominations to contest incumbent MPs, with some traditional leaders and other stakeholders coming out to call for the protection of certain MPs.

In the case of Mr. Jinapor, however, he did not need traditional leaders and party stalwarts to call for his protection. At the close of nomination on Monday, 25th December 2023, Mr. Jinapor was the only candidate who filed to contest as the Parliamentary Candidate for the NPP.

Mr Jinapor after filing his nomination thanked the leadership of the NPP for the confidence reposed in him by the Party in the Constituency.

He said the Damongo Constituency is a very strategic seat and crucial to breaking the eight and pledged his commitment to work with the party and the Constituents to ensure that the NPP retains the seat in Parliament and delivers victory for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Some of the Constituents who spoke to the media said they were highly satisfied with the work of Hon. Jinapor. They said never in the history of the Constituency has the MP brought so much development in the Constituency and been that close to the people.

They cited examples, such as the construction of the Office of the Member of Parliament, which gives unfettered access to the MP by the constituents, the construction of an astroturf in Damongo, the extension of electricity in various parts of the constituency, and several other infrastructural developments and expressed their confidence in Mr Jinapor to retain the seat to continue with the developmental agenda of the Constituency.

Some constituents who identified as members of the NDC said they were fully behind Mr Jinapor, despite his political party, as the development he has brought to the Constituency is unprecedented.

The NPP primaries for the Members of Parliament are scheduled for Saturday, 27th January, 2023. According to the Party’s Constitution, where only one person files to contest at the close of nominations, the person shall be acclaimed on the day of the election.

By this, Mr Jinapor is the undisputed NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the Damongo Constituency and is set to once again, face Adam Mutawakilu, whom he defeated in the 2020 General Elections.

