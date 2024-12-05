NPP and NDC stage final rallies today amid tight security

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), are set to conclude their campaigns today, December 5, ahead of Ghana’s highly anticipated general elections on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

Both rallies, will take place in Accra, with their venues just five kilometres apart, raising security and logistical concerns.

The NPP’s event, dubbed the “Possibilities Victory Rally,” will be held at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon, while the NDC’s “Resetting Ghana – Let’s Finish Strong!” rally is scheduled for Zurak Park in Madina.

The Ghana Police Service, has introduced traffic diversions to manage the influx of supporters and ensure public safety.

At a press briefing on Wednesday, December 4, ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of the Police Public Affairs Directorate, outlined the following measures:

Supporters traveling from Adenta, will be redirected at Ritz Junction through Aviation and UPSA to Okponglo, accessing Legon from there.

Those coming from Dome, will use Haatso Junction, heading toward GIMPA and onward to the University of Ghana.

Traffic from Tetteh Quarshie Interchange, will be diverted at Shiashie to proceed toward UPSA, then turn left onto the Madina main road.

Supporters heading to Zurak Park from Dome, will take a left at KFC Junction on Haatso Road, continue toward Wisconsin University, and proceed to Zongo Junction.

Roadblocks, will be erected at strategic points, including in front of the NDC rally venue, with officers stationed along key routes to assist road users and ensure smooth traffic flow.

Observers, have expressed concerns about the proximity of the two events, particularly given the heightened tensions in this election season.

Both parties have been urged by police and stakeholders to prioritize discipline among their supporters to avoid clashes.

At the NDC rally, which begins at noon, speeches from key party figures, including flagbearer John Dramani Mahama, will aim to rally final support under the theme “Resetting Ghana – Let’s Finish Strong!”

The NPP’s rally, is expected to feature prominent figures such as President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President and flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

In the lead-up to these rallies, both parties signed a Peace Pact on November 28, to ensure a peaceful election process.

At the signing ceremony, former President Mahama, emphasized the need for sincerity in honouring peace commitments, while Vice President Dr Bawumia, reaffirmed his party’s dedication to maintaining peace.

Dr Mohamed Ibn Chambas, African Union High Representative for Silencing the Guns, lauded the event as a hallmark of Ghana’s democratic process.

He urged party leaders to inspire their supporters to reject violence, emphasizing that elections should be a contest of ideas, not a source of conflict.

As Accra braces for these massive rallies, the spotlight remains on Ghana’s ability to uphold its reputation as a beacon of democracy in Africa amidst the charged political atmosphere.