No bribes, no favors: BECE placement strictly by merit-GES

By Patrick Biddah

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has reaffirmed its commitment to a fully transparent and merit-based placement system for the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates, ruling out any possibility of favoritism, bribery, or backdoor placements.

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra, the Director General of the GES, Prof. Ernest Kofi Davis, made it clear that the placement into senior high schools and technical/vocational institutions will be determined solely by academic performance and not personal connections or financial inducements.

“We want to assure all parents, students, and stakeholders that the 2025 placement process will be completely merit-based. No amount of money or influence can change a candidate’s placement,” Prof. Davis emphasized.

He explained that the Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) will use each candidate’s aggregate score from six subjects which are four core (English, Mathematics, Integrated Science and Social Studies) and the best two electives of the candidate to determine placement.

In the event of a tie , the Director General indicated that raw scores will be used to rank candidates fairly.

Prof.Davis , who spoke on a wide range of issues also issued a strong warning to fraudsters and middlemen who may try to exploit desperate families by offering fake placement assistance for a fee.

“We have zero tolerance for any form of fraud or extortion. Anyone caught impersonating GES, TVET, FSHS, or Ministry officials and collecting money in exchange for placement will face the full rigours of the law’”, he warned.

He therefore urged the public to report any suspicious individuals or activities to the appropriate security agencies for action to be taken.

To ensure the accuracy of student data and school prefereAugusthe announced that the Ministry of Education has introduced a choice confirmation window.

“ From August 27 to September 1, 2025, all candidates are encouraged to review and confirm their selected schools, programs, and personal information, including gender”, he poimted out .

These Corrections , he emphasized can be made directly through the official CSSPS portal at www.cssps.gov.gh adding that an explainer video and guidance materials will be made available online to assist students and parents.

He further noted that September 17, 2025 has been set for the official release of the school placements while October 18 and 20, 2025 is the date for first-year students to report to school.