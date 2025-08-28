BusinessMajor 1

Al Jedad Holdings pledges $5bn investment in Ghana’s fertiliser and gas sector

2 Min Read
2 Min Read
Al Jaded Holdings/Ministry of Food and Agriculture/Fertiliser/Gas

Qatar-based Al Jedad Holdings has unveiled plans to inject $5 billion into Ghana’s fertiliser and gas industries, a move expected to create more than 2,000 jobs and strengthen the country’s role as a petrochemical hub in West Africa.

A high-level delegation, led by Group Chairman Mohammed Al Fahaidi and Group Managing Director Dr Abdelkadar, visited the Ministry of Food and Agriculture in Accra to present details of the project.

The company revealed it had successfully commissioned a similar venture in Brunei six months ago and now intends to replicate the model in Ghana.

Reverend Foster Mawuli Benson, Al Jedad’s local partner, welcomed the development, saying the initiative was “long overdue.”

According to him, the project will be located at the petroleum hub in Atuabo, focusing on urea and ammonia production. “This venture will create more than 2,000 direct jobs, particularly for young people, while spurring the development of several value chain industries,” he said.

More Read

US$5 million used to enhance Ghana Gas plant

Youth unemployment, national headache

Out of the total investment, $3.5 billion will be channelled into the fertiliser and gas plants, with a further $1.5 billion allocated to food-related ventures. Reverend Benson also disclosed that the Qatari government had expressed interest in partnering Ghana on large-scale food production for export to Doha.

Construction of the fertiliser plant is scheduled to begin in October, with work on the gas facility set to run in parallel. The entire project is expected to be completed within 32 months.

Minister for Food and Agriculture Eric Opoku welcomed the announcement, assuring investors of government’s commitment to the scheme. He stressed that the domestic market for fertiliser was robust and pledged that Ghana would “no longer rely on imports once local production begins.”

You Might Also Like

US$5 million used to enhance Ghana Gas plant

Youth unemployment, national headache

Share this Article
Previous Article No bribes, no favors: BECE placement strictly by merit-GES
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Al Jaded Holdings/Ministry of Food and Agriculture/Fertiliser/Gas
Al Jedad Holdings pledges $5bn investment in Ghana’s fertiliser and gas sector
Business Major 1
No bribes, no favors: BECE placement strictly by merit-GES
General Major 2
GoldBod/Sammy Gyamfi/Bonus
GoldBod rolls out GHC832 special bonus for licensed miners
General Major 1
Eric Ebo Acquah/Blue Rose Limited/Shelter Afrique Development Bank/Loan
Real estate mogul Eric Ebo Acquah floors Shelter Afrique in $1m loan battle
General Major 1
Lost your password?