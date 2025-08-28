Al Jedad Holdings pledges $5bn investment in Ghana’s fertiliser and gas sector

Qatar-based Al Jedad Holdings has unveiled plans to inject $5 billion into Ghana’s fertiliser and gas industries, a move expected to create more than 2,000 jobs and strengthen the country’s role as a petrochemical hub in West Africa.

A high-level delegation, led by Group Chairman Mohammed Al Fahaidi and Group Managing Director Dr Abdelkadar, visited the Ministry of Food and Agriculture in Accra to present details of the project.

The company revealed it had successfully commissioned a similar venture in Brunei six months ago and now intends to replicate the model in Ghana.

Reverend Foster Mawuli Benson, Al Jedad’s local partner, welcomed the development, saying the initiative was “long overdue.”

According to him, the project will be located at the petroleum hub in Atuabo, focusing on urea and ammonia production. “This venture will create more than 2,000 direct jobs, particularly for young people, while spurring the development of several value chain industries,” he said.

Out of the total investment, $3.5 billion will be channelled into the fertiliser and gas plants, with a further $1.5 billion allocated to food-related ventures. Reverend Benson also disclosed that the Qatari government had expressed interest in partnering Ghana on large-scale food production for export to Doha.

Construction of the fertiliser plant is scheduled to begin in October, with work on the gas facility set to run in parallel. The entire project is expected to be completed within 32 months.

Minister for Food and Agriculture Eric Opoku welcomed the announcement, assuring investors of government’s commitment to the scheme. He stressed that the domestic market for fertiliser was robust and pledged that Ghana would “no longer rely on imports once local production begins.”