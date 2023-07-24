Nii Odoi Kwao Family challenges Nii Futa’s claim to Nima Chieftaincy

By Paul Mamattah

The Nii Odoi Kwao Family of Osu and the rightful owners of Nima in the Ayawaso East Municipality of the Greater Accra region of Ghana, have challenged Nii Futa of Nima, a self-styled Chief, who claims to be the Chief of Nima.

According to the Nii Odoi Kwao family, Nii Futa, has no locus to parade himself as a Chief of Nima, saying he is not a member of the Nii Odoi Kwao family, has not made any significant contributions to the community, and therefore does not deserve the title of Chief.

On Thursday, July 20, 2023, some purported Chiefs of Nima in a press conference called on the government and security agencies to address the rising chieftaincy dispute between the Mallam Futa family and Nii Odoi Kwao family, allegedly orchestrated by the Head of the Odoi Kwao family, Nii Odoi Kwao II.

They stated that Nii Odoi Kwao II, on July 12, 2023, attempted to install one Abba Cheena as their representative in Nima, and also as the Chief of Nima, despite an in­junction from the Court of Appeal.

Reacting in an interview with The Herald Newspaper via telephone to the press confrence, a member of the prominent Nii Odoi Kwao Family of Osu and son of Nii Odoi Kwao II, Robert Nii Odoi Kwao Junior, vehemently objected to Nii Futa’s right to call himself the chief of Nima, arguing that he lacks the necessary qualifications and historical ties to the land.

He demanded that Nii Futa provide evidence of his family’s legitimacy and their ancestral connection to Nima, questioning the authenticity of his claim.

“The Nii Odoi Kwao Family, as the rightful landlords of what is known as Nima, deserve the right to appoint our representative,” asserted Robert Nii Odoi Kwao Junior.

He further accused Nii Futa of attempting to manipulate the narrative and tarnishing the family’s reputation in the community.

Adding to the dispute, Robert Nii Odoi Kwao Junior presented evidence of another contender for the position, Abachina Jimbala, whose family has historical ties to Nima. According to him, Abachina Jimbala’s lineage goes back to Chief Briamah Jimbal, who held the title in 1951 and had significant ties with the colonial government. The disagreement between the two families has reached the courts, as they seek legal validation for their respective claims.

Robert Nii Odoi Kwao Junior emphasized that his family has consistently emerged victorious in court battles against Nii Futa’s claims and any attempts by outsiders to seize their lands.

“It is clear that Nii Futa has lost his standing in Nima. He has no property here, nor does he truly represent the interests of the people,” declared Robert Nii Odoi Kwao Junior.

The chieftaincy dispute has caused tension in the Nima community, raising concerns about its impact on local governance and unity. The conflicting parties seem unwilling to compromise, leading to a fierce struggle for legitimacy and control over Nima.

As the situation continues to unfold, the people of Nima anxiously await the court’s decision, hoping for a resolution that will restore peace and stability to their community.