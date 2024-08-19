NDC to launch 2024 election manifesto this weekend

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has officially announced the launch of its manifesto for the upcoming 2024 general elections, an event set to take place on Saturday, August 24, 2024.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the National Communications Officer, Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi.

Scheduled for 12 noon at the Jophus Anamuah-Mensah Auditorium of the University of Education, Winneba, the event is expected to draw significant attention as the party outlines its transformational vision for Ghana’s future.

According to the statement, the Presidential candidate of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, will serve as the special guest of honour, further elevating the occasion.

In addition to Mr. Mahama, the gathering will include members of the National Executive Committee, the Council of Elders, and various MPs and Parliamentary candidates.

It further stated that representatives from the Diplomatic Corps, clergy, traditional leaders (Nananom), Civil Society Organizations, academia, labour organizations, and the creative arts community are also anticipated to be in attendance.

The event will feature multiple speakers who will discuss key thematic areas related to the party’s vision for resetting and building the Ghana we want.

The statement concluded that members of the public and media are warmly invited to attend, with seating expected to be completed by 11 am prompt.

It added that media houses planning to cover the launch are encouraged to contact the NDC’s National Communications Bureau for necessary accreditation.