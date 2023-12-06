NCCE organises quiz contest for Awutu Senya East schools

By Paul Mamattah

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has organised an inter-school quiz competition for pupils in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central region to educate them on their fundamental human rights, in order to effectively contribute their quota to the socio-economic development of the country.

The move, sought to empower the school children to be responsible adults in future and inculcating good values in the pupils and promoting the learning of the 1992 Constitution and general knowledge of Ghana.

The Schools were St. Patrick School, Loma Linda SDA School and Adikanfo School in the Awutu Senya East Municipality was grilled to share their views on the Chapters one to six of the 1992 Constitution.

At the end of the competition, St. Patrick School, won the competition, while Loma Linda SDA School and Adikanfo School, came second and third respectively.

In her opening remarks, the Awutu Senya East Municipal Director of the NCCE, Mrs. Mary Ankrah, reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to establish a platform aimed at children’s education, with the primary goal of familiarizing them with the 1992 Constitution, allowing them to stay well-informed about its contents.

She reiterated the need for pupils to be taught the 1992 Constitution at the basic level to make them appreciate their civic duties as they grow.

Mrs. Ankrah, added that critical questions about the Constitution of Ghana, certain articles in the Constitution and current affairs were asked and they were able to answer.

On his part, the Central Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) emphasized the significance of a quiz competition aimed at fostering understanding and appreciation for the 1992 Constitution among young pupils. The competition, through engaging pupils, seeks to instill a sense of civic duty in them, ultimately contributing to the nation’s growth.

He urged the participating pupils to continue their studies on the 1992 Constitution, allowing them to remain up-to-date with its content, by doing so, they will not only strengthen their knowledge but also be better equipped to defend the Constitution against any form of abuse or violation.

The Regional Director, stressed the importance of nurturing a sense of civic duty among young individuals, as they are the future leaders of the nation. Understanding and upholding the Constitution play a vital role in maintaining a just and democratic society, promoting the rule of law, and safeguarding the rights and freedoms of all citizens.

The contestants were awarded a certificate of honour and copies of the 1992 Constitutions of Ghana.