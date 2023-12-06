Awutu Senya East NCCE organises quiz competition for SHSs in the municipality

By Paul Mamattah

The Awutu Senya East Municipal Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has organised inter-schools quiz competition for students on the 1992 Constitution between Chapter one to Chapter six for two selected schools.

Participating schools, included Saint Brother Andrea Senior High School at Opeikuma Apra and Odupong Senior High School at KasoaJei River all in the Awutu Senya East Municipality.

The competition sought to project the relevance of the 1992 constitution to the youth and instill in them a sense of civic duty for development.

In her welcome address, the Awutu Senya East Municipal Director of NCCE, Mrs. Mary Ankrah, said the quiz competition was a means of inculcating good values in the pupils and promoting the learning of the 1992 Constitution and general knowledge of Ghana.

She disclosed that the constitutional mandate of the Commission is to create and sustain the awareness of the principles and the objectives of the 1992 Constitution as the fundamental law adding that; there is the need to uphold and defend the 1992 Constitution by the citizenry.

Mrs. Ankrah, expressed her appreciation for the diligent efforts of the patrons of civic education clubs in the various schools within the Municipality and for their invaluable contributions to preparing students for the upcoming inter-schools quiz competition.

She pointed out that it is important to ensure that pupils in the District are abreast with the 1992 Constitution, especially from the basic level so that they would become responsible citizens of the country.

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Chairman of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in Charge of Operations, Samuel Asare Akuamoah, who was the guest speaker, enlightened the students about the rich political history of Ghana prior to the implementation of the 1992 Constitution.

During the session, Mr Akuamoah provided the young audience with a comprehensive overview of the country’s political landscape, offering valuable insights into the historical events and milestones that shaped Ghana’s governance system before the current constitution came into effect.

By shedding light on this significant era, the Deputy Chairman, aimed to enhance the students’ understanding of the nation’s democratic journey and foster a deeper appreciation for Ghana’s political heritage.

Mr Eric Dabado of NCCE Head office and Mrs. Mary Dagbah also of Ga Central Municipal office of the NCCE, urged the school children to take their studies seriously and underscored the importance for them to be disciplined in all their endeavors to be a responsible citizens in the future.

“What you are doing now is about the Constitution and the Constitution is about rule of law, which also correlates with discipline, for one to be successful in the future, you need to be disciplined,” They stated.

The NCCE officers, also commended authorities of the participating schools for partnering the NCCE and assured the NCCE of continuous partnership in ensuring that children in the Awutu Senya East Municipality are given the necessary guidance in realising their potential.

Saint Brother Andrea Senior High School, won the inter-schools quiz competition and all contestants were awarded certificates of hounor and copies of the 1992 constitution.