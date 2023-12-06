Three killed, many others injured as gun men attack cars at Walewale and Zuarungu

A yutong bus with registration number BA 860-21 was attacked at Zuarungu in the Upper East Region.

The bus was said to be traveling from Garu in the Upper East Region to Goaso in the Ahafo Region. It is not clear, what triggered the attack, but many say it is linked to the Bawku conflict.

The incident happened at around 7:45 pm on Monday evening when the bus had set their journey.

The injured are currently receiving treatment at the Regional Hospital in Bolga.

In a related development, another truck loaded with animals from the same place and was heading to the Southern part of Ghana was attacked at Walewale and one person got killed.

This incident happened at around 4pm on the same day, Monday December 4, 2023. The incident is also suspected to be related to the Bawku conflict.

Tribal clashes broke in Bawku around November, 2021 over chieftaincy and the area, has since not known peace.

Passengers traveling from the area to the South have been attacked on numerous occasions in some of these areas and many other places.