Danger looms in Nayagnia due to poor state of roads and absence of Street Lights

….. Residents appeal to government

By Clare Asewe Kaba, Student Journalist, UNIMAC-GIJ, Faculty of Journalism and Media Studies

The Nayagnia community is a suburb of Navrongo, a town in the Upper East Region of Ghana. It is recognized for its rich cultural heritage and unity amongst inhabitants.

The people of Nayagnia originally originated from the outskirts of Burkina Faso and later relocated toNavrongo. Since time immemorial, Navrongo have had its lands to be clayey as well as the Nayagnia community.

Now bumpy, dusty, and occupied with myriad of potholes, the Nayagniaroad has been in a poor state over a decade. Due to its dusty nature in the dry season, the road poses several health risks for residents. During the dry season, the road gets so dusty to the extent of blurring one’s vision.

Respiratory disorder such as “pneumoconiosis”, a disorder caused due to dusty lungs has now been associated with residents in the Nayagnia community because of the poor state of the road. This life-threatening disease has raised a cause for alarm among residents who are now distressed over the situation.

As if this is not enough, the road is always flooded at the behest of little downfall. This is because, its porosity level has now been degraded since the untarred surface of the road has been over-used.

The Nayagnia road, a major road which connects residents to the Navrongo market is always rendered unavailable for use with just a little downpour. This is because the stretch becomes heavily flooded with mud anytime it rains. This prevents access to places like the Nayagnia Club House and the Notre Dame Seminary Senior High School because the heavy flood on the road when it rains cause life-threatening situations.

In addition to the thorny situation, the bridge across the road usually gets overflooded when it rains making the usage of the road difficult to pedestrians. Traders, market women, children and other community members are always stranded in terms of accessing the Navrongo Market whenever it rains.

Absence of Street Lights

By close of the day when darkness approaches and it is time for traders, workers and schoolchildren to return home, the road turns pitch dark.

This causes threat to safety and security of residents who have incessantly reported of several cases of social vices such as robbery.

From interactions with residents, complaints and calls for government to fix the road and provide streetlights have been the core theme.

As a member of the Nayagnia Community and an eye witness of the hazards and dangers associated with the poor state of the road, I would like to make an humble plea to government, NGOs and other distinguished individuals who can come to our aid and help us by providing us with street lights and asphalting the road.

Email; [email protected]