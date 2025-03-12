National Education Reform Committee engages Journalists to revamp Ghana’s Education System

By Paul Mamattah

As part of measures to address critical challenges in the education sector, the National Education Reform Committee, in collaboration with GIZ, has engaged editors and journalists to gather insights, build consensus, and develop actionable strategies to revamp the country’s education system, aligning it with the demands of a rapidly evolving global landscape in Accra.

The event was on the theme; “Transforming Education for a Sustainable Future,” brought together editors and journalists on education desks to discuss the future of the country’s education system and to solicit their ideas on the ongoing education forum across the country.

The focus areas include infrastructure, quality education, regulatory frameworks, accountability and governance, education financing, and research and data.

Participants were divided into breakout sessions to discuss these key themes and present their recommendations for enhancing education outcomes.

The engagement seeks to contribute to the government’s vision of creating an enhanced education system that nurtures talents, fosters innovation, and equips students with the skills needed to thrive in a competitive and fast-changing world.

Delivering his keynote address, the Deputy Minister for Education Designate, Dr Clement Abass Apaak, emphasized the critical role of education desk journalists in shaping Ghana’s educational reforms.

He stated that the Committee, with support from the Ministry of Education, has identified journalists as key stakeholders whose perspectives are indispensable in the ongoing discourse on educational transformation.

Dr Apaak reiterated that the Committee has moved beyond the traditional approach of merely engaging media houses to cover stakeholder programmes, recognizing the need for deeper collaboration with journalists to drive meaningful change.

“The transformation of our educational system is vital to ensure it meets the human capital needs required by the government to successfully implement its agenda, especially during this period of economic challenges,” Dr Apaak said.

He stressed that the insights and experiences of journalists, particularly those covering education, are crucial in identifying areas for improvement and ensuring the sustainability of reforms.

Reflecting on past educational initiatives, the Deputy Minister for Education Designate acknowledged the impact of policies such as the Free Senior High School programme introduced by the previous government.

He noted that the experiences of parents, guardians, and other stakeholders, as well as the media’s advocacy, are invaluable in shaping the current discourse on education.

“Your role as advocates is indispensable in sustaining the implementation of policies that will be discussed at this National Education Forum,” he said.

Dr Apaak, urged participants to actively and passionately engage with educational issues at the forum, emphasizing that their contributions would help the government identify critical areas for transformation.

On his part, the Chairman of the National Education Forum Planning Committee, Professor George KT Oduro, stressed the importance of collaborative efforts in shaping a future-ready education system that empowers Ghanaian students to excel both locally and globally, emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach to quality education.

He outlined that the committee’s quality education division encompasses all five levels of education, including Basic, Secondary, Technical, and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), which focuses on practical skills for specific trades, as well as Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Professor Oduro, underscored the significance of regulation, accountability, and governance in enhancing education quality throughout the country.

He pointed out that education financing is a critical area that requires attention to ensure the sustainability and advancement of the sector.

Furthermore, he stressed the necessity of grounding educational policies in solid evidence, advocating for robust research and data to effectively address the priorities and interests of all stakeholders involved in the education system.

The National Education Forum, aims to foster collaboration among stakeholders to achieve sustainable development in Ghana’s education sector.

It underscores the government’s commitment to inclusive and participatory policymaking, ensuring that the voices of all stakeholders are heard in the quest for a more robust and equitable education system.

By engaging stakeholders from diverse sectors, the initiative aims to identify key issues, share innovative ideas, and chart a path toward a more sustainable and inclusive educational framework.