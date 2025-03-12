Element15’s BAR System revolutionizes water purification, tackling contamination head-on

By Paul Mamattah

Access to clean drinking water, remains one of the biggest challenges in Ghana, with water bodies increasingly contaminated due to industrial pollution, illegal mining (galamsey), and poor sanitation.

The situation is so dire that the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) recently warned that the country, could be forced to import water by 2030 if pollution levels continue to rise.

Amidst this crisis, Element15, a forward-thinking company focused on water purification and phosphorus recycling, has introduced the Biological Aquifer Recharge (BAR) system a revolutionary water filtration solution designed to provide safe drinking water in communities facing severe water challenges.

Water is essential for survival, yet millions of Ghanaians struggle daily to access clean water. Boreholes, which serve as alternatives to the irregular flow of pipe-borne water, are increasingly contaminated due to pollution.

Rivers, lakes, and streams that once provided drinking water have been rendered unsafe by chemical waste, untreated sewage, and the hazardous activities of illegal miners.

The effects of this crisis are already visible. Ghana has witnessed a recent cholera outbreak, a stark reminder of the deadly consequences of contaminated water.

Waterborne diseases such as typhoid, cholera, bilharzia, and kidney failure are on the rise, with experts warning that unless urgent measures are taken, the country faces a public health catastrophe.

Developed by Ingmar Barendregt, the BAR system is an innovative, electricity-free water filtration system designed to make polluted water safe for consumption.

The system is currently being implemented on a small scale in Northern Ghana, where access to clean water remains a significant challenge.

Unlike conventional filtration methods, the BAR system is passive and self-sustaining, requiring no electricity or fuel to function.

It can be attached to any existing borehole, pump, or water source, making it highly adaptable for rural communities, disaster zones, and refugee camps.

The Biological Aquifer Recharge (BAR) system, is making waves with its innovative multi-stage filtration process designed to tackle some of the most persistent water contaminants.

This advanced system effectively removes bacteria, viruses, heavy metals, and other harmful substances, ensuring access to clean and safe drinking water.

The process begins with a pleated filter, which targets large pollutants such as heavy metals and halogens often found in polluted rivers and boreholes.

This initial stage sets the foundation for further purification. Next, the bacteria filter employs cutting-edge technology to eliminate harmful microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses, and parasites, significantly reducing health risks associated with contaminated water.

Following this, the carbon filter plays a crucial role in enhancing the water’s quality. It neutralizes impurities, improves taste, and eliminates unpleasant odors, making the water more appealing for everyday consumption. For regions grappling with high fluoride levels, the BAR system offers an optional fluoride filter.

This additional stage ensures the removal of excess fluoride, addressing a critical health concern in affected areas.

Illegal mining, or galamsey, has left many rivers and lakes heavily polluted with mercury, arsenic, and other toxic chemicals.

The BAR system is designed to combat these challenges by effectively filtering out these contaminants, ensuring that even highly polluted water sources can be purified for drinking and irrigation.

This makes the BAR system an essential tool in mitigating the damage caused by unsustainable mining practices that threaten Ghana’s water security.

With Ghana facing an escalating water crisis, the BAR system represents a ray of hope. By ensuring continuous access to clean water, it promotes public health, food security, and economic stability.

The small-scale deployment in Northern Ghana marks the beginning of what could be a nationwide solution to the country’s water challenges.

Communities, NGOs, and policymakers are being urged to support the scaling up of this initiative to ensure that every Ghanaian has access to safe drinking water.

If adopted on a larger scale, the BAR system could become a transformational solution in Ghana’s fight against water pollution, disease outbreaks, and environmental degradation.

As the country grapples with increasing threats to its water resources, innovative technologies like the BAR system are no longer optional they are essential.

The BAR system, represents a significant leap forward in water purification technology, offering a comprehensive and adaptable solution to meet diverse water quality challenges. Its ability to deliver clean, safe, and palatable water has the potential to transform communities, particularly in areas where access to potable water remains a pressing issue.