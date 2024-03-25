NAPO-Wontumi fracas leaves Ashanti regional NPP in chaos

…Bawumia, Kodua, others petitioned

Six elected Ashanti Regional executives of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) have lodged a formal complaint with the party’s Flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, National Chairman Stephen Ayensu Ntim, General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong and Dan Botwe, the Campaign Chairman against the Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, alias ‘Chairman Wontumi.’

The regional executives believed to be under the sponsorship of the Energy Minister, Mathew Opoku Prempeh alias “Napo”, one of the party stalwarts angling for the running mate slot, claim that Chairman Wontumi’s neglect of responsibilities is adversely affecting the party’s progress in the region.

The Herald’s information is that, the Regional Chairman and the Energy Minister, have been at loggerheads for some time now.

The recent acrimony between ‘Chairman Wontumi’ and the Manhyia Palace, the seat of Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, was believed to have been engineered by Napo, while ‘Chairman Wontumi’s camp, also retaliated by insinuating that Napo was behind the food poison that was linked to the death of the Deputy Finance Minister and the Ejisu Member of Parliament (MP), John Kumah.

It has since been established that Mr Kumah, was killed by leukaemia and heart-related complications. The fact remains that Wontumi and his men, are opposed to Napo as NPP Vice-Presidential candidate

The petitioners, include the 1st Regional Vice Chairman, 2nd Regional Vice Chairperson, Regional Assistant Secretary, Regional Treasurer, Regional Organizer, and Regional Youth Organizer.

They express concern that Chairman Wontumi’s behavior, could potentially harm the party’s unity and performance in the 2024 general elections.

In a petition, dated Friday, March 22, 2024, to the party’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, they assert that Chairman Wontumi, has not convened a Regional Executive Committee meeting for over four months, which they believe compromises the party’s ability to tackle important issues and undermines democratic processes within the party.

“For over four months now the regional chairman has failed to call for a Regional Executive Committee meeting. The absence of these regular meetings hampers our ability to address critical matters and undermine the democratic processes within the regional party.”

The executives urge the party’s leadership to swiftly address their grievances to ensure the NPP’s effective operation in the region and maintain its commitment to transparency, inclusivity, and strong leadership.

They emphasize the urgency of resolving these matters to guarantee the success of the party’s upcoming campaign activities, which depends on united and proactive leadership at all levels.

“These issues demand immediate attention to put things in order to ensure the smooth functioning of the party in the region and to uphold our values of transparency, inclusivity and effective leadership.

“We respectfully request that you intervene and address these concerns promptly. Our collective success in the upcoming campaign activities hinges heavily on cohesive and proactive leadership at all levels.”

Read below the petition:

22nd March, 2024

The General Secretary,

New Patriotic Party,

Headquarters Accra.

SUBJECT: PETITION AGAINST ASHANTI REGIONAL CHAIRMAN OF NPP

Dear Sir,

I write on behalf of SIX ELECTED ASHANTI REGIONAL EXECUTIVES of the party to bring to your attention some disturbing issues relating to the performance of the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP.

These issues can impact negatively on the party’s unity and general effectiveness going into the 2024 general elections.

The issues are:

1. FAILURE TO CONVENE REGULAR REGIONAL EXECUTIVES COMMITTEE MEETINGS. For over four months now the regional chairman, has failed to call for Regional Executive Committee meeting. The absence of these regular meetings hampers our ability to address critical matters undermine the democratic processes within the regional party.

2. NEGLECT OF REGIONAL EXECUTIVES OVER PARTY ISSUES THAT NEED CONSENSUS. The regional chairman always takes unilateral decisions without the involvement of the regional executives on matters bothering governance of the party in the region. According to the Memo issued by the General Secretary dated 16th March, 2024, the regional party was to liaise with their respective team leaders to select date and venue for the inauguration of their various regional campaign coordinating teams but this never happened in our region but was unilaterally done by the chairman without the involvement and knowledge of the regional party. The regional chairman has failed to engage with regional executives on the formation of campaign committees. This neglect has been a disincentive to the strategic planning and execution of campaign activities, leading to inefficiencies and missed opportunities.

3. UNRESOLVED DIVISION: Among Constituency Chairmen. The regional chairman has not shown interest in resolving the divisions among constituency chairmen. These unresolved conflicts not only create internal strife but also weaken our collective ability to mobilize support and deliver on our party’s objectives.

4. UNDERUTILIZATION OF PARTY STRUCTURES. Despite the available party structures in the region, the regional chairman has regrettably failed to effectively utilize them but prefers to work with his own team at the neglect of the party structures. This underutilization diminishes the impact of our organizational framework and draws back our outreach and engagement capabilities.

These issues demand immediate attention to put things in order to ensure the smooth functioning of the party in the region and to uphold our values of transparency, inclusivity and effective leadership.

We respectfully request that you intervene and address these concerns promptly. Our collective success in the upcoming campaign activities hinges heavily on cohesive and proactive leadership at all levels.

We have resolved that the Sunday program should be postponed until the critical issues that have been raised are settled amicably.

Thank you for your attention.

Sincerely,

……Signed………

1. PATRICK ACHEAMPONG (1ST REGIONAL VICE CHAIRMAN)

2. VICTORIA NYARKO OWUSU – ACHIAW (2ND REGIONAL VICE CHAIRPERSON)

3. ALLEN GYIMAH (REGIONAL ASSISTANT SECRETARY)

4. ZEINABU SALLOW (REGIONAL TREASURER)

5. FRANCIS ADOMAKO (REGIONAL ORGANISER)

6. RAPHAEL PATRICK SARFO (REGIONAL YOUTH ORGANIZER)

Distributions:

1. The Flagbearer,

New Patriotic Party.

2. The National Chairman,

New Patriotic Party,

Headquarters Accra.

3. Hon. Dan Botwe,

The Campaign Chairman.

4. The Chairman,

Regional Reconciliation Committee, Ashanti