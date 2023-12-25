Justin Kodua’s boldness at NPP Thanksgiving is unprecedented

Until he won the delegate congress to become the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), he was seen to be mild as he always not the talking type.

After surprising everyone with his submarine campaign tactics that saw him defeating the incumbent, Justin Frimpong Kodua has been measured in his political discourses could hardly be faulted on any day when it comes pugilist politicking.

One thing that defines him is his ability to stamp his authority to ensure that there was greater discipline in the NPP.

Outside the NPP, other political parties are struggling to come to terms with how Mr. Kodua does his politics because he speaks less yet he gets things done.

The Thanksgiving Service of the NPP which was held at the party’s headquarters in Accra, in December 22, 2023 would remain indelible in the minds of NPP followers and political observers as the day that the General Secretary exhibited an unprecedented courage.

Mr. Kodua who spoke at the event spoke the minds of NPP members, supporters and Ghanaians in general, with the call on government appointees who are tired to quietly leave office and allow others to take over.

He was empathetic that reshuffling of the current crop of government appointees would inspire confidence in the government and boost the NPP’s chances of breaking the eight.

In what was seen as audacious, Mr. Kodua directed a message to the appointing authority which is the President of the land and asked him to reshuffle his ministers who are not helping him.

In his spirit of boldness, he revealed that there had been series of talks and meetings and that it was time for action.

Although, the platform was for thanksgiving, Mr. Kodua’s position has been acknowledged as telling it as it was.

There are many persons within the NPP who are of the same position as Mr. Kodua but are scared to tell the appointing authority the honest truth.

It is obvious that some of the appointees are not delivering as expected but are still in office because the appointing authority is not ready to touch them.

Strangely, government appointees hardly voluntarily resign even when it is clear that they are not adding anything to the success of the government.

Mr. Kodua has set the tone with his bold position and other top elements of the NPP must be happy for such a courageous young man to be the Chief Executive of the NPP.

If the party wants to break the eight, the appointees who are tired and have nothing to offer should listen to Mr. Kodua and take a bow from government.

The appointing authority should also listen to the General Secretary and shake the tables as there are certain persons around the table who are not doing anything.

For Mr. Kodua, he has proved that it is not about shouting from the roof top that makes one a better General Secretary but the ability to speak the truth to power is what matters.