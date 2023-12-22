Major 2Major Politics

Justin Kodua tells non-performing appointees to resign if they can’t do the job

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, has expressed his revulsion at the performance of some government appointees.

According to him, the actions of non-performing officials are capable of sabotaging the electoral gains of the party ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Mr Koduah is, therefore, demanding their resignation and impressing upon the President to reshuffle the government.

“If you’re a CEO, deputy, MMDCE, and you assess and realise you’re tired, step down. Don’t sabotage the party. It is time for a reshuffle in governance. I will plead with the President – I know there have been talks – it is time for changes within the government,” he told the gathering on Friday, December 22.

He made these comments at the party’s Thanksgiving Service at its headquarters in Accra.

More Read

Justine Kodua tells Akufo-Addo to reshuffle non-performing appointees

NPP to meet all Presidential aspirants over adherence to Code of Conduct
Double your hardwork to break the eight – Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II Advises NPP Executives
Last minute lobbying for John Boadu delays NPP delegates conference

“It is time for some changes in the government for us to some new faces to continue. We believe if we get new appointments, we will be able to retain power in the next election.”

The event was attended by top party functionaries including President Akufo-Addo and Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia.

You Might Also Like

Justine Kodua tells Akufo-Addo to reshuffle non-performing appointees

NPP to meet all Presidential aspirants over adherence to Code of Conduct

Double your hardwork to break the eight – Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II Advises NPP Executives

Last minute lobbying for John Boadu delays NPP delegates conference

Share this Article
Previous Article We are set to move with full speed towards greater recovery in 2024 – Dr Bawumia
Next Article Justine Kodua tells Akufo-Addo to reshuffle non-performing appointees
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Pamela Djamson-Tettey retires as GACL MD; replaced with Yvonne Afriyie Opare
Business Major 2
I’ll forever be remembered for my Christmas songs – Kaakyire Kwame Appiah
Entertainment Major 3
‘I don’t sanctify myself when playing roles that require me to sleep in a coffin’ – Kanayo Kanayo
Entertainment Major 3
I had a crush on Emeka Ike but couldn’t express it – Actress opens up
Entertainment Major 4
Lost your password?