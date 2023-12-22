Justin Kodua tells non-performing appointees to resign if they can’t do the job

General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, has expressed his revulsion at the performance of some government appointees.

According to him, the actions of non-performing officials are capable of sabotaging the electoral gains of the party ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Mr Koduah is, therefore, demanding their resignation and impressing upon the President to reshuffle the government.

“If you’re a CEO, deputy, MMDCE, and you assess and realise you’re tired, step down. Don’t sabotage the party. It is time for a reshuffle in governance. I will plead with the President – I know there have been talks – it is time for changes within the government,” he told the gathering on Friday, December 22.

He made these comments at the party’s Thanksgiving Service at its headquarters in Accra.

“It is time for some changes in the government for us to some new faces to continue. We believe if we get new appointments, we will be able to retain power in the next election.”

The event was attended by top party functionaries including President Akufo-Addo and Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia.