Justine Kodua tells Akufo-Addo to reshuffle non-performing appointees

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua, has called on President Akufo-Addo to swiftly undertake a reshuffle of his government.

In his address at the party’s annual Thanksgiving service held at the party headquarters, Kodua asserted that the appointment of new faces is essential to propel the NPP towards achieving its objectives.

Expressing concern about the conduct of certain appointees whose actions are affecting the party’s popularity, Kodua stated, “If you are tired, resign and leave so the party can retain power.”

He specifically urged Ministers, CEOs, and MMDCEs who feel fatigued and have not been reshuffled to consider resigning rather than undermining the party’s progress.

“If you are a Minister, a CEO or an MMDCE and you have not been reshuffled and you think you are tired, resign, don’t sabotage the party.”

In his plea to the President, Kodua emphasized the need for changes within the government, stating, “It is time for some changes in the government so we get some new faces to continue. We believe that if we get new appointments, we will be able to retain power in the next election.”