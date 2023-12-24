Major 1Major Politics

Lecturer accuses NPP Executives of taking bribes to undermine electoral processes

razak.bawa
2 Min Read
Justin Frimpong Koduah

The ruling New Patriotic Party has rejected claims that some national executives of the party are undermining the electoral processes in the party’s upcoming parliamentary primaries.

It comes after a leading member of the party Dr Victor Kwasi Amandu in a post accused some national executives of undermining the electoral process

According to him, the posture of some of the executives makes it appear as though seats are being offered to the highest bidder.

In a statement, the academic who is a member of the diaspora branch of the party said if the conduct of the executives is not checked they will continue to derail democratic practices in the party.

“There are reports that some national officers of the NPP, including the General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, have engaged in activities undermining the electoral process, with accusations of gross display of arrogance and seats being essentially declared “for sale.”

More Read

Dr Boako joins MP race to save Tano North from slipping to NDC

Battle for Ablekuma West: Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Robert Nicol face off in NPP primaries
NPP primaries: Col. Kwadwo Damoah wins Jaman South seat
Adentan: Confusion rocks NPP parliamentary primary; One injured

“Such developments have dire implications for the democratic processes within the political landscape of the NPP, especially as the party aims to break the eight-year governance cycle. While it’s crucial to approach such claims with discernment, the gravity of the accusations demands a thorough investigation and caution from the National Executive Committee and National Council,” he wrote.

However, reacting to the claim, Deputy National Communications Director of the ruling NPP Asiedu Kokuro said the allegations are untrue.

“It is not true, those claims are false, it is somebody’s conjecture,” he told Starr News.

You Might Also Like

Dr Boako joins MP race to save Tano North from slipping to NDC

Battle for Ablekuma West: Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Robert Nicol face off in NPP primaries

NPP primaries: Col. Kwadwo Damoah wins Jaman South seat

Adentan: Confusion rocks NPP parliamentary primary; One injured

Share this Article
Previous Article John Mahama to review free SHS in 100 days if elected in 2024
Next Article Jim Ratcliffe buys 25% stake in struggling Manchester United
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Jim Ratcliffe buys 25% stake in struggling Manchester United
Major 1 Sports
Lecturer accuses NPP Executives of taking bribes to undermine electoral processes
Major 1 Major Politics
John Mahama to review free SHS in 100 days if elected in 2024
General Major 2
Dr Boako joins MP race to save Tano North from slipping to NDC
Major 1 Politics
Lost your password?