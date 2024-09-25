Napo relocates campaign to Ashanti Region

…Courting support for Bawumia, Kufuor & Akufo Addo

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has relocated the 2024 presidential campaign to Ashanti region, urging the people of Asanteman, to actively support his boss and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Presidential Candidate, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, to win the December 7 polls, with a landslide.

He recollected how all the 47 constituencies in the AshantirRegion, solidly stood behind Messrs John Agyekum Kufuor and Nana Akufo-Addo, to lead the NPP to electoral victories in the past and said it was time for Asanteman to do same for Dr Bawumia.

“The Ashanti Region is the heartbeat of the NPP and it was through your love, support and massive votes that helped, significantly, for our great party to produce efficient presidents in the persons of John Kufuor and Nana Akufo-Addo for Ghana.

“It’s now the turn of our visionary, workaholic, energetic, patriotic, and development-oriented leader, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to also benefit from your unalloyed support, love, and massive votes to lead the NPP to break the eight and make history.

“I have a strong belief that just as you did for John Kufuor in 2000 and 2004 and Nana Akufo-Addo in 2016 and 2020, you will do the same for Dr. Bawumia to help the NPP to retain power and sustain its good works for your dear country on December 7”.

Addressing the chiefs and people of Kokofu in the Bekwai Constituency on Tuesday, Dr Prempeh, who is widely known as ‘Napo’ in political circles, said Dr Bawumia, is the most competent and suitable person to succeed President Akufo-Addo.

The electorates, he said, should not consider where a candidate hails from or his/her religion before voting, admonishing that the people should vote for the suitable candidate, which is Dr Bawumia, based on his track record and competence.

“This election is not about the ethnicity, tribe or religion, it’s about the right person who can continue with the good works of President Akufo-Addo and take us to the Promised Land, and that person is Dr. Bawumia”, Napo said, attracting applause.

He said aside from being exceptionally competent, Dr. Bawumia has also gone through the mill by serving as running mate and vice president for eight unblemished years, respectively, saying “Dr. Bawumia has gone through the mill, and he is ready for the job”.

According to Napo, Dr Bawumia, has faithfully and diligently served the country as vice president for eight consecutive years, but he has not been accused or charged for a single corruption case, which is a sign of his unique leadership skills.

“With Dr. Bawumia at the helm of affairs, we can be rest assured that our national coffers will be well protected and secured because he is not corrupt”, Napo said “I’ll faithfully serve and support Dr. Bawumia just as he did for Nana Akufo-Addo”.

Napo, who has been on the campaign trail since he was appointed as Dr. Bawumia’s running mate is currently visiting constituencies in the Ashanti Region and preaching about the good works and vision of Dr. Bawumia to the electorates.