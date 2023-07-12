More trouble for Ghana’s National Cathedral designer

….As Africa Institute Cuts Ties With Him Over Sexual Assault Claims

The Africa Institute, has cut ties with the architect of the National Cathedral of Ghana, Sir David Adjaye, following accusations of sexual assault and harassment against him.

The President of The Africa Institute, Hoor Al Qasimi, in a statement shared with Dezeen; a London-based magazine, terminated the institute’s engagements with David Adjaye due to concerns regarding the sexual assault and harassment allegations.

It read that “the Africa Institute in Sharjah has cancelled David Adjaye’s work on a monolithic campus for the organisation after the architect was accused of sexual assault and harassment.

The project, a 31,882-square-metre campus made from red-hued concrete that was being designed for downtown Sharjah, UAE, would comprise five high-rise blocks and incorporate the existing home of The Africa Institute, Africa Hall.

However, following allegations of sexual misconduct against Adjaye by three women last week The Africa Institute, which is dedicated to the study, research and documentation of Africa, has decided to cancel the project.

The Africa Institute “deeply troubled” by allegations

“The Africa Institute is deeply troubled by the recently reported allegations regarding David Adjaye, and we have made the decision to cancel the building project with Adjaye Associates,” president of the Africa Institute Hoor Al Qasimi said in a statement shared with Dezeen.

“Our decision will not impact our robust research and educational programming at The Institute’s current facilities,” she added.

“The Africa Institute remains as committed as ever to our fellows, faculty, and staff, and to our mission of training a new generation of critical thinkers in African and African diaspora studies, serving as a model of excellence in research, teaching, and documentation.”

Sharjah campus latest Adjaye project to be cancelled

The Africa Institute is the latest on a list of projects that Adjaye has stepped down from after the allegations were first reported by British newspaper The Financial Times.

The architect will no longer be a design advocate for the mayor of London and has left his role as a trustee at London’s Serpentine Galleries.

He will not be involved in another London project, the UK Holocaust Memorial, “until the issues raised have been addressed”, a spokesperson for the British ministry overseeing the memorial told The New York Times.

Adjaye was also set to design the new home of the Studio Museum in Harlem, but the organisation has now cut ties with him.

He has also stepped away from his formal association with the African Futures Institute and his work on a building for Oregon’s Multnomah County Library has been cancelled.

