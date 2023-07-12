Kwabena Agyepong calls Bawumia stranger in NPP

….Warns Delegates Against Him As He Leads New Polls

Former General Secretary and a presidential aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has suggested that individuals who joined the party later on and immediately assumed prominent positions, should not be elected to lead the party in the 2024 general elections.

Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, believes that party leaders should be those who have worked tirelessly for the party since its establishment, rather than individuals who joined through the mainstream and quickly occupied significant roles.

This comes as a new national poll by Global InfoAnalytics for July 2023 shows that the vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has taken a three percentage (3percent ) lead among all voters to lead NPP for the 2024 election, following the formal launch of his campaign.

The poll shows 36percent of voters now prefer Dr Bawumia to lead NPP, while 33percent prefer Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten (AKK) and 25percent prefer Kennedy Ohene Agyapong (KOA).

Mr Kyerematen led Dr Bawumia in April 2023 by 30percent to 29percent. However, among NPP voters, Dr Bawumia leads with approximately 50percent, followed by Mr Kyerematen with 33percent and then Ken Agyepong with 16percent of the vote. In the event of a runoff, the poll shows that among NPP voters, Dr Bawumia leads Mr Kyerematen by 55percent to 45percent .

During the official launch of his campaign in Accra, yesterday, Mr Agyepong emphasized that the party requires a candidate who has been involved with the party since its inception.

He presented himself as the new face best fit for the party and highlighted the importance of giving those who have toiled for the party the opportunity to lead.

Mr. Agyepong pointed out, “Our party cannot, therefore, put forward those who let us to this state and expect Ghanaians to embrace them during the 2024 elections. We need a new face, a pair of clean hands, and a leader to reconnect with our base and earn the trust of the people. I humbly submit to offer the hope for a fresh start for Ghana.

It’s a matter of public record that I always availed myself for this tradition. More importantly, the run-up to the 1992 elections, under the Rawlings dictatorship, when it was life-risky to associate with the NPP. I’m not a newcomer, I didn’t join NPP through the mainstream after the danger has abated. I have served this party right from the get-go in many capacities. I was there when it mattered most, and also when the party was at the peak of its story”.

Mr. Agyepong recalled the experiences he gathered from stalwarts of NPP including his boss, former president, John Agyekum Kufuor, former speaker of parliament, Peter Ala Adjetey, Albert Adu Boahen amongst others.

“I gathered valuable experiences sitting at the revered feet of our people, likes the De Rocha, Peter Ala Adjetey, Albert Adu Boahen, T.D Mends, R.R Amponsah, J.H Mensah, former vice president Aliu Mahama and of course my boss J.A Kufuor who I dutifully served for over 5 years,” he stated.

He called on the party delegates to vote for him during the primaries.

“I have served this party, selflessly and sacrificed for this country, l learned and patiently climbed the ladder. In all humility, I come to you Ghanaians to ask for your support. I wish to serve you as flagbearer and eventually as the president. Mine is a burning desire to serve the party and Ghana with a clear conscience, pure motive and solid character. I promise inclusive leadership,” the NPP flagbearer aspirant.

Among all voters, Mr Kyerematen leads by Dr Bawumia 54percent to 46percent . The poll also suggests that in the event of a runoff, among NPP voters, 21percent of KOA supporters would back Dr Bawumia, while 57percent will back Mr Kyerematen and 23percent would not vote.

In the race for the Jubilee House, the poll shows both Dr Bawumia and Mr Kyerematen, losing grounds to John Dramani Mahama compared to April 2023.

The NDC flagbearer now leads Dr Bawumia by 55 percent to 37percent with 8percent of voters saying they intend to vote for someone else (JDM led DMB by 55percent to 38percent in the April 2023 poll).

The poll also shows the former President leading Mr Kyerematen by 54percent to 39percent with 7percent saying they will vote for someone else. (JDM led AKK by 54percent to 40percent in the April 2023 poll).

On the question of which political party’s candidates’ voters intend to vote for in the parliamentary elections in 2024, 48percent of voters indicated they will vote for NDC candidates compared to 36percent who indicated that they would vote for NPP candidates, and 3percent will vote for other parties’ candidates while 13percent are unsure which parties’ candidates to vote for.

The poll shows 63percent of voters believe Ghana is headed in the wrong direction compared to 26percent who believe it is headed in the right direction and 11percent who have no opinion.

On the performance of the president, the poll now shows 34percent of voters approve of his job performance compared to 60percent who disapprove of his performance while 6percent have no opinion.

On the state of voters’ standard of living in the last twelve months, the poll shows that 20percent said it had improved, 45percent said it had worsened, 29percent said it had not changed and 6percent did not have an opinion.

On whether voters share the view that the 1992 constitution addresses our needs and challenges as a country, only 28percent shared that view, 50percent did not share that view and 22percent did not have an opinion.

Further, when voters who disagreed were asked whether the constitution should be amended, 63percent said “Yes”, 19percent said “No” and 18percent did not have an opinion.