More headaches for Tema-based frozen foods importer

More details are emerging about the Tema-based frozen food importer; Trust Links Ventures Limited and how its activities caught the attention of state security agencies and their investigations.

The company’s former clearing agent also based in Tema, name withheld, is said to have had his phone confiscated and searched by the security agencies.

The clearing agent’s phone was searched and his WhatsApp messages revealed that he had been in communication with one Ackah, over some goods which were to leave the country by courier.

The agent was mentioned to have misconducted himself and was picked by the state security agents.

His phone record showed that, although he stopped handling goods for and on behalf of the Trust Links Ventures, there was still communication between him and Mr Ackah, with respect to some particular goods.

This paper’s insiders, reveal that the clearing agent’s phone was seized and it emerged that he had had self-indicting conversations with the said Mr Ackah over certain suspicious “goods” which raised the eyebrows of the security establishment.

The said Mr Ackah was said to be outside Ghana, the agent attempted to export the “goods” but upon his return appeared before investigators.

The Herald has been following up on reports that Trust Links Ventures Limited, a frozen foods company, is embroiled in some imports and export issues, which have come to the attention of the state security agencies.

However, some notable elements inside the Jubilee House, the presidency, are moving in to scuttle the investigations by the state security apparatus, apparently pushing their parochial interest.

The report available to The Herald is that the situation which has some international dimensions – Brazil and London – could get embarrassing for Ghana.

