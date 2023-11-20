Jubilee House Soldiers involved in armed robbery named

…Interior Ministry runs from Immigration Officer

The Herald has finally obtained the names and designations of the four soldiers, an immigration officer, and a private security man, who were involved in an armed robbery at Akyem Akanteng in the Eastern Region bringing shame to the Office of President, Jubilee House – Accra

The culprits have since been remanded in police custody by the Koforidua Circuit Court B. Interestingly, the Ministry of the Interior has distanced itself from the Immigration Officer arraigned before the Koforidua Circuit Court as stationed at the Ministry. It promised to investigate and unravel the facts of the matter.

At the time of filing a report on the matter last week, the names of the culprits had been concealed, only that of the victim was revealed as a 55-year-old cocoa purchasing clerk, Samuel Ofori.

However, The Herald has since obtained the names as Sergeant Mensah Dominic 41 years, and Lance Corporal Tetteh Wayo 43 years. They are both stationed at the Jubilee House.

The others are Lance Corporal Nyarko Bernard 28 years stationed at ABF at Tamale Command Unit, and Private Eric Amin 23-years stationed at 11 Mechanized Infantry Battalion – Accra but currently on leave.

Also involved in the matter was Lance Corporal Richard Okyere 27 years and an Immigration Officer stationed at the Ministry of Interior and 28-year-old Kelvin Marfo, who is a private security man at the 5th Hour Mining Company at Akyem Akwatia.

According to the prosecution, the immigration officer, in charge of a Mitsubishi L200, orchestrated the plan, picking up the two military officers from the Jubilee House and others before heading to Akyem Akanteng on November 10, 2023.

Armed with military rifles, the accused reportedly invaded the complainant’s home at 3:00 am on November 11, demanding GH¢100,000 and threatening violence.

The complainant, frightened, offered GH¢10,000 cash and 5 grams of gold ore valued at GH¢29,000, which the accused took before fleeing.

The police apprehended the suspects at the Osenase checkpoint, recovering military rifles, ammunition, and a helmet.

The accused face charges of conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery, leading to their remand until November 28, 2023, as requested by Assistant State Attorney, Micdad Iddrisu, to enable ongoing police investigations.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of the Interior has denied media reports that the Immigration Officer arraigned before the Koforidua Circuit Court ‘B’ his involvement in an armed robbery at Akyem Akanteng, Lower West Akim Municipality of the Eastern Region, is stationed at the Ministry of the Interior.

“The Ministry of the Interior wishes to inform the general public that the Immigration Officer in the media reportage is not stationed at the Ministry of the Interior as purported and as such the public should treat that reportage as false information, a statement posted on its website said.

“The Ministry, therefore, disassociates itself from the Officer and will conduct investigation to unravel the fact of the matter.

“The Ministry of the Interior remains committed and will continue to ensure peace, security, law and order in the country for the benefit of the people living in the country.