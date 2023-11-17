Jubilee House Soldiers, others arrested over robbery

..Guns, cash, gold ore retrieved

Four soldiers, an immigration officer, and a private security man, allegedly involved in a robbery at Akyem Akanteng in the Eastern Region, have been remanded in police custody by the Koforidua Circuit Court B.

Interestingly, the names of the culprits, have been concealed, while that of the victim has rather been revealed as a 55-year-old cocoa purchasing clerk, Samuel Ofori.

The accused, including soldiers stationed at the Jubilee House, ABF in Tamale, and 11 Mechanized Infantry Battalion in Accra, were arrested for their alleged roles in the armed robbery of Mr Ofori.

According to the prosecution, the immigration officer, in charge of a Mitsubishi L200, orchestrated the plan, picking up the two military officers from the Jubilee House and others before heading to Akyem Akanteng on November 10, 2023.

Armed with military rifles, the accused reportedly invaded the complainant’s home at 3:00 am on November 11, demanding GH¢100,000 and threatening violence. The complainant, frightened, offered GH¢10,000 cash and 5 grams of gold ore valued at GH¢29,000, which the accused took before fleeing.

The police apprehended the suspects at the Osenase checkpoint, recovering military rifles, ammunition, and a helmet.

The accused face charges of conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery, leading to their remand until November 28, 2023, as requested by Assistant State Attorney, Micdad Iddrisu, to enable ongoing police investigations.