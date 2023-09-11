The 10th Commonwealth Youth Ministers Meeting (10CYMM) will take place at Marlborough House in London from the 11th to the 15th of September 2023. Chaired by the Government of Pakistan, it will bring together Youth Ministers, senior government officials, youth representatives, youth workers and other stakeholders from across the Commonwealth. The theme of this year’s meeting is Aim Higher: Delivering More for Young People in the Commonwealth.

The Commonwealth Youth Ministers Meeting is a significant conference held every four years, addressing youth policy for Commonwealth member states while promoting initiatives to strengthen each country’s commitment. The meeting contributes to broader social and sustainable development goals from a youth development perspective.

The week-long meeting will serve as a platform for Ministers to discuss emerging youth development issues, assess the current post-pandemic realities in member states, celebrate 50 years of youth development in the Commonwealth, share practical ideas and approaches and identify collaborative opportunities.

Pakistan is ideal as chair of the meeting as the country boasts one of the youngest populations in Asia and the Commonwealth, as approximately 65 per cent of its citizens are under 30 years old.

Operational Note

Members of the media are invited to virtually cover the Opening Ceremony of the 10th Commonwealth Youth Ministers Meeting from 9 am to 10 am BST. All other sessions are closed. Media interviews with relevant spokespersons, including the Commonwealth Secretary-General and the Foreign Minister of Pakistan, may also potentially be arranged upon request.

Link to the Opening Ceremony for media (ZOOM )

Speakers include: