Mintah Akandoh involved in a ghastly accident

The Member of Parliament for Juaboso, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has been involved in a near-fatal road crash, multiple online reports have said.

In photos and videos that have been shared online, they show two badly mangled vehicles that were reportedly involved in the crash.

The MP is said to have been on his way to Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region.

A number of the reports also say that the MP and the other injured persons have been sent to a hospital.

“A few minutes ago, an accident has occurred at Nhyinahini in the Atwima Mponua District involving the member of parliament for Juaboso constituency, Hon. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh’s vehicle and a sprinter.

“The MP’s vehicle was heading to Kumasi with that of the sprinter from Kumasi to Sefwi.

“The MP has been sent to the hospital together with other injured persons,” a post by Nana Kwame Afriyie, sourced to DJ Philip on Hardball, Fox 97.9fm, said.

Another video post by Power 979fm said that, “The Member of Parliament for Juaboso and Ranking Member of Parliament’s Health Committee, Hon. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh was involved in a fatal accident this evening near Nyinahin in the Ashanti Region.

“He’s responding to treatment at the moment.”

There has, however, not been any official statement from the Ghana National Fire Service, or the Ghana Police Service on the matter.

The Juaboso MP, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, is also yet to put out any information on the reported road crash and his involvement in it.

