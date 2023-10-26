Man threatening to prevent NPP delegates from voting during primaries arrested

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has arrested the man seen in a viral video threatening to attack and prevent people from voting in the upcoming flagbearer elections of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Assin Central Constituency.

The arrested suspect, Ibrahim Iddrissu Shummah, is in custody assisting with the investigation.

This was contained in a statement issued by the police on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

Meanwhile, the NPP and the GPS have reached an agreement on the election modalities for the upcoming NPP presidential elections scheduled for November 4, 2023.

The party has agreed for the police service to take complete control of security during the elections.

During an engagement involving both parties, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, the Chairman of the Presidential Election Committee for the NPP, urged the police to deal with individuals who would engage in misconduct during the elections.

“We are authorizing you to take absolute control of all the processes that you regulate during normal elections in this republic. We have made several guidelines which are a matter of common consent and we have worked out the dynamics in such a way that we are working together we are saying this to assure you that the regulations that the candidates have all signed are going to be the blueprint of the process, and anyone who disregards this should be dealt with and we want to establish that this country is a lawful nation.”

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare also called for cooperation to ensure the diligent execution of their duties.