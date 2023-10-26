Limited gas supply causing ‘dumsor’ in parts of Ghana – GRIDCo

The Ghana Grid Company Ltd (GRIDCo), the operator of the National Interconnected Transmission System (NITS), has announced that parts of the country will experience power challenges during peak times.

In a statement on Thursday, October 26, GRIDCo explained that this is due to limited gas supply to Tema, causing a supply gap of 550MW at peak time.

“This will affect power supply to consumers in some parts of the country. The inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” the statement said.

A section of the public prior to the statement by GRIDCo had raised concerns on various social media platforms over the intermittent power outages being experienced.

GRIDCo, however, failed to indicate when power will be fully restored or how long the power challenges will last.

Read the full statement from GRIDCo below

POWER SUPPLY CHALLENGE

The Ghana Grid Company Ltd, (GRIDCo), the “Operator” of the National Interconnected Transmission System (NITS) informs the general public that due to limited gas supply to Tema, there will be a supply gap of 550MW at peak time.

This will affect power supply to consumers in some parts of the country.

The inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.

