Major (Rtd) Boakye-Djan takes a final salute

The announcement of the death of Major (Rtd) Boakye-Djan, which occurred on Wednesday August 30, is yet another reminder to every human being that whatever you do on earth, a day is coming when we will all answer the ultimate call and return to our creator.

It is said that, the world is a school and so there is a lot to learn from the life and time of the elder statesman, a soldier, and politician, who died at the 37 Military hospital, after a brief illness.

Boakye Djan, a luminary in Ghana’s political and military arenas, made an indelible mark on the nation’s history.

The late Major Boakye Djan, embarked on his educational journey at Opoku Ware School, where he pursued his O Levels, and later continued his studies at Achimota School for his sixth form. He was also the best man at the wedding of Rawlings and Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings

His commitment to service led him to the Ghana Armed Forces, where he climbed the ranks with determination and dedication. His leadership capabilities and influence propelled him to the esteemed position of Brigadier General.

Boakye Djan’s role in shaping Ghana’s political landscape during the 1970s and early 1980s was undeniable.

Boakye-Djan formed the Free Africa Movement with some colleagues in the early 1970s and they were planning to take power in the 1980s as senior officers in the army. Their planning was still at an early stage and the 15 May 1979 abortive coup attempt by Flight Lieutenant Rawlings forced them into initiating theirs as some of them were being arrested on suspicion of plotting against the military government.

A key member of the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC), he masterminded the release of then junior officer Jerry John Rawlings from custody.

Major (rtd) Boakye-Gyan had flown into exile for a big part of the Rawlings regime but only returned to Ghana during the presidency of John Agyekum Kufuor.

Retired but not tired, he joined the National Democratic Congress (NDC), becoming the party’s 2012 Parliamentary Candidate in the Jaman South Constituency.

He unfortunately lost the polls to then incumbent Member of Parliament, Yaw Afful.

We believe the younger generation has a lot to learn from the 80 years he lived on earth. Politicians should also learn from the brand of peaceful politics, although short he played during his time.

This newspaper joins his family, the National Democratic Congress and the people of Bono Region in praying that he finds peace with the Lord.