Tema Motorway as a death trap

There is no gainsaying the fact that the Tema Motorway, has become death trap. The deplorable state of the road, has been trending for some time now.

The Tema Motorway, which is supposed to allow people to move from one place to another with relative ease and safety, has turned around to become the harbinger of pain, tears, sorrow and death due to their general state of disrepair.

The inconvenience to road users can only be imagined. It tells the story of what is the situation on other major highways that are caving in due to overuse.

The Tema Motorway is among the busiest highways in the country, it links the country’s capital, Accra, to the port city of Tema, as well as some of our neighboring countries.

Tema Motorway today, roads has increasingly become very dangerous for road users, and there is a high degree of uncertainty as to how any journey would end.

Many people have died on the motorway after losing control of their vehicles due to the numerous pot holes that dot the road. Some vehicles crash into others while trying to avoid the pot holes, some as big as craters leading to multiple deaths.

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, in June 2022, told Parliament that, the government was going to construct three interchanges and a number of footbridges for pedestrian crossings on the Accra-Tema motorway.

It was in response to a question by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Buem, Kofi Adams, to know the urgent steps the Ministry of Roads and Highways was taking to improve the safety of motorists on the Accra-Tema motorway and the communities along that route.

The minister also said that, the Mobile Maintenance Unit II of the Ghana Highway Authority was also patching potholes on the Accra-Tema Motorway with Portland Cement Premix concrete.

It has been more than a year now since the minister addressed Parliament, and work is yet to commence. While waiting for the government to make good its promise, the Motorway has become a deathtrap claiming lives by the day.

As a newspaper, we call on the government to keep to its promise to develop the motorway, in order to reduce the rate of deaths on the highway and make travels safe and more enjoyable.