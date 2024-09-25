Mahama slams  gov’t for lying  about 100 public toilets

….And woos NPP sympathizers in Ahafo Region

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama, has criticized the Akufo-Addo administration for not constructing public toilets in Derma, in the Tano South District in the Ahafo Region.

On the performance tracker’s website, over 100 toilet facilities, have been listed as having a 100percent completion rate, compared to only three (3) regional hospitals listed as 100percent completed.

Addressing a gathering at Derma as part of his campaign tour, Mr Mahama, said the government’s failure to build the toilet facility was unacceptable.

He said “When I was told there were no toilet facilities here, I was surprised. Building toilets is the responsibility of the district assemblies.

They all fall under sanitation, which the district assemblies take care off. When we were in government we were talking about schools, hospitals, expanding access to electricity.

We left the toilet facilities to district assemblies. We will not waste time on this. I’ve asked him to look for a contractor. We wouldn’t wait to come into government before.

“The contractor should immediately begin work on construction of a 24-seater toilet facility. The traditional authorities also raised concerns about their school. The original aim of the schools we built was for them to be community day schools. But looking at the distance some students travel to the school. We will build dormitories as part of the eblocks we built

Mr Mahama, also urged supporters in strongholds of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to reconsider their political allegiance and support the NDC in the upcoming elections.

Mahama, assured that the NDC is committed to delivering development projects that benefit all Ghanaians, irrespective of their party affiliations.

He referenced the NDC’s achievements in infrastructure, such as the construction of colleges of education in 2015, as examples of the party’s dedication to national development.

Mahama, further emphasized the NDC’s plans to address key challenges like unemployment and the rising cost of living, urging voters to prioritize progress over party loyalty in the upcoming elections.

“Everyone wants development, and the NDC is the only party that delivers it. We provide equally and don’t discriminate based on who votes for us. If that wasn’t the case, you wouldn’t have seen the colleges of education we built here in 2015.”

“Your grandparents, who were affiliated with the other party, are dead and gone. You are the ones who are suffering now due to their hardships. So please let’s not vote because of family historical affiliation but rather a party, and someone like me, who will bring progress to our lives.”