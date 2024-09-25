Ghanaian man flees persecution amidst allegations of manifesting LGBTQ+

The family of Edward Sackitey Ahuluter, who disappeared several years ago, is desperately seeking information about his whereabouts, believing he may have found refuge outside Ghana where LGBTQ+ individuals are protected from persecution.

According to the family, Mr Ahuluter fled James Town in the Greater Accra Region in 2018 due to persecution and violence from local youth, driven by his LGBTQ+ identity.

Mr Nene Ahuman, speaking about a recent incident involving a young woman beaten by an irate youth on suspicion of practising lesbianism, recounted his brother Edward’s traumatic experiences, which led him to flee.

As a child, Mr Ahuluter faced severe punishment and societal rejection because of his sexual orientation, which shaped his ongoing struggle in a community known for its harsh treatment of LGBTQ+ individuals.

After enduring relentless job discrimination following his graduation from university, Mr Ahuluter escaped to a neighbouring country and has not been seen since 2018.

Mr Ahuman acknowledged that many people in the area have gone missing due to their sexual orientations.

He expressed concern for the young woman, suggesting she might also seek refuge from persecution and hope to build a new life far from the threats and violence faced in Ghana, much like his brother did.

The stories of Mr Ahuluter and the young woman highlight the perils many LGBTQ+ individuals endure, often risking everything to find safety and freedom.

In February 2024, Ghana’s Parliament passed a controversial bill aimed at severely restricting LGBTQ+ rights.

This legislation, condemned by rights activists, was sponsored by a coalition of religious and traditional leaders and received overwhelming support from lawmakers.

The bill seeks to intensify the crackdown on LGBTQ+ rights and those promoting minority sexual or gender identities, sparking significant legal and financial concerns. A senior presidential official, Nana Asante Bediatuo, indicated that the bill should not be transmitted to President Akufo-Addo for assent until two legal challenges against it at the Supreme Court are resolved. In a letter dated March 18, Bediatuo stated that it would be “improper” for the president’s office to receive the bill while it is under judicial review.

The reaction of the youth in James Town highlights the intense local opposition to LGBTQ+ rights, further fueled by national legislative developments. Mr. Ahuluter’s plight illustrates the dangerous consequences of the prevailing anti-LGBTQ+ atmosphere, leaving him and others in the community at significant risk.

As legal challenges against the anti-LGBTQ+ bill proceed, the situation in James Town serves as a stark reminder of the human impact of this contentious legislation and the urgent need for a resolution that protects the rights and safety of all Ghanaians.

It is likely the Supreme Court will uphold Parliament’s bill stemming from its ruling on sodomy making it a punishable offence.